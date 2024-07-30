Emily in Paris cast may have given away Season 4’s big cliffhanger

Emily in Paris Season 4 is set to feature the biggest love triangle yet… but has the question of who gets the girl already been answered in press interviews?

The wait is almost over, and Emily in Paris Season 4 comes back in a matter of weeks – or at least, its first part. When we last saw the binge worthy TV show, Alfie broke up with Emily, while Camille dropped a bombshell on Gabriel… she’s pregnant.

While it’s implied that the baby is Gabriel’s, he’s not exactly tied to Camille after she announced she broke a pact made with Emily. Heading into new episodes, Emily is now properly torn between two guys – although the cast might have already given away who she ends up with.

Eagle-eyed fans on Reddit have compiled a list of interviews where various cast members let slip that it’s (likely) Gabriel who ends up with Emily after all… although that’s not come as too much of a surprise.

“I’m team Gabriel BTW ngl, who do u think Emily’s going to end up with based on what various cast members have said? Feel like from what I’ve read it heavily implies Gabriel,” one fan posted.

In the snippets, Lucas Bravo told Vogue that he was “deeply in love with Emily” while describing her as his “soulmate,” with creator Darren Star following up with Deadline that Alfie is now “romantically out of the picture.”

“I do think Emily and Gabriel are end game because that’s how the show started and I ship them too despite all that mess – but we’ll see,” another fan weighed in.

A third agreed, “Personally, I’ve thought it’s been clear from the beginning that Gabriel is endgame,” with a fourth stating, “The chemistry to gab and em is unmatched that’s all I gotta say AINT nobody even come close to.”

“I think a lot of people agree that Alfie and Emily as mismatched, myself included,” a fifth summed up.

So far, we know that both Gabriel and Alfie will be in Emily in Paris in Season 4… but that’s about it. However, Star revealed to Netflix that romance might not be at the forefront of Emily’s mind.

“Emily finds herself with a busy travel schedule in Season 4 of Emily in Paris,” he stated. “From the French Alps to the piazzas of Rome, viewers will vicariously experience amazing new locations through Emily’s eyes. Expect new characters, a lot more drama, romance, and a whole new language to try and master.”

