Emilia Clarke suffered “brain bleed” during Game of Thrones and worried she’d be fired

Actress Emilia Clarke revealed that she was worried she’d get fired from Game of Thrones after suffering a “brain bleed.”

Emilia Clarke faced two life-threatening brain haemorrhages while portraying Daenerys Targaryen in the popular TV series Game of Thrones. In an interview with Big Issue, she opened up about the challenges of returning to work after enduring a brain injury.

“When you have a brain injury, because it alters your sense of self on such a dramatic level, all of the insecurities you have going into the workplace quadruple overnight,” Clarke told the outlet.

“The first fear we all had was: ‘Oh my God, am I going to get fired? Am I going to get fired because they think I’m not capable of completing the job?’”

Clarke experienced her first aneurysm in 2011 after filming the first season of the HBO series, and later survived a second one in 2013.

Her brain hemorrhages happened between filming seasons, so only a few people from the show’s team were informed immediately. She returned to work within weeks after her first brain injury.

The 37-year-old said she feared she’d die of another brain haemorrhage in front of thousands of people and cameras, due to the stress and pressure. She recounted thinking at the time: “Well, if I’m going to die, I better die on live TV.”

Clarke added that suffering a brain injury left her feeling “profoundly alone,” a sentiment she’s trying to overcome. “Having a chronic condition that diminishes your confidence in this one thing you feel is your reason to live is so debilitating and so lonely,” she explained.

The actress also discussed feeling like she “couldn’t carry on” after a brain injury, revealing that she even requested medical staff to let her die because she believed she’d never act again. However, Clarke has been thriving since and believes others can do the same, stating: “It has given me a superpower.”