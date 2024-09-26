Elrond & Galadriel kiss “shocked” Rings of Power star

In Rings of Power Season 2 Episode 7, Elrond kisses Galadriel. It’s a moment that’ll be contentious, even among casual Lord of the Rings fans who know why that’s a bit icky – and it left one of the stars “shocked.”

In the latest episode of Rings of Power, Adar takes Elrond back to his camp to negotiate a deal: if he gives him an Elven ring, he’ll use it to defeat Sauron and later retreat to Mordor with the Orcs, in exchange for Galadriel’s life.

Elrond refuses, so Adar tells him he’ll bring Galadriel’s head on a pike to the battlefield. Elrond asks if he can say goodbye, and after she tells him to win, he kisses her. Better yet, while the Orcs are distracted by their smooch, he slyly gives her the key to her handcuffs.

It’s all very romantic, and the swooning score does little to dissuade that fluttering feeling. However, there is a big reason why it’ll raise the eyebrows of Lord of the Rings readers.

Elrond will eventually marry Celebrían… Galadriel’s daughter (who should technically be around at this point in the story, but let’s not get into all that).

In an interview with Dexerto, Robert Aramayo (who plays Elrond in the series) addressed the kiss and admitted he was surprised when he read it in the script.

“It shocked me, yeah, when I first read it. I was not expecting it at all,” he said.

“But at the same time, I think it’s a smart move from Elrond because it’s the last thing you would expect him to do in that tent, you know?

“He thinks it’s the last time that he’s going to see Galadriel. He loves her. It is an emotional moment too, so it’s complicated. But yeah, I was not expecting it.”

Remember, Rings of Power isn’t based on The Silmarillion. Amazon has the rights to Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Hobbit, and the appendices.

That’s why it’s taken creative license with the story and compressed the timeline, making the question of when Rings of Power takes place particularly hard to answer. It’s also been forced to omit certain characters, at least for the time being; for example, Galadriel’s husband Celeborn.

Contextually, he’s very important. As far as Galadriel’s aware, Celeborn isn’t necessarily dead, but they haven’t had a child together… yet.

In other words, in the world of the show, it’s fine. Benjamin Walker, who plays Gil-galad, acknowledged why fans would be concerned, “but I mean, nobody freaks out when Pacino kisses Fredo in The Godfather.”

“There’s something to the level of passion… get over it. It’s cool. I get it, but get over it.”

