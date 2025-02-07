Eddie Murphy’s worst movie is now streaming for free

Warner Bros. has dropped 33 of its movies on YouTube where they can be watched for free, including films starring Tom Hanks, Ryan Reynolds, Robert De Niro, Jackie Chan, as well as Eddie Murphy’s very worst comedy.

Having recently ended licensing deals with streaming services like Tubi and Roku, Warner Bros. has kicked off 2025 by posting multiple movies to the studio’s various YouTube channels in the US.

WB has plundered its back catalogue to drop movies from as far back as 1963 (Mutiny on the Bounty) and as recent as 2007 (Chaos Theory, The 11th Hour, December Boys, Flight of the Living Dead).

All 33 movies can be viewed for free and uninterrupted if you have a YouTube subscription, or with ads if you don’t.

Pluto Nash, The Mission, Mr. Nice Guy are now free on YouTube

The collection includes Eddie Murphy’s legendary 2002 bomb The Adventures of Pluto Nash, which grossed just $7.1 million off a $100 million budget, and currently carries a Rotten Tomatoes score of 6%.

On the other end of the scale, acclaimed drama The Mission – which stars Robert De Niro, Liam Neeson, and Jeremy Irons – is also available on the WB YT channel.

The most watched movie since the collection dropped is Jackie Chan action pic Mr. Nice Guy, which has already been viewed 16 million times in the last month.

Here’s the full list of movies:

The 11th Hour (2007)

The Accidental Tourist (1988)

The Adventures of Pluto Nash (2002)

American Ninja V (1996)

The Avengers (1998)

The Big Tease (1999)

The Bonfire of the Vanities (1990)

Chaos Theory (2007)

City Heat (1984)

Critters 4 (1992)

Crossing Delancey (1988)

Deal of the Century (1983)

Deathtrap (1982)

December Boys (2007)

Dungeons & Dragons (2000)

Flight of the Living Dead: Outbreak on a Plane

Hot to Trot (1988)

The Incredible Mr. Limpet (1964)

Lionheart (1987)

Michael Collins (1996)

The Mission (1986)

Mr. Nice Guy (1997)

Murder in the First (1995)

Mutiny on the Bounty (1962)

Oh God! (1977)

Price of Glory (2000)

Return of the Living Dead Part II (1998)

The Science of Sleep (2006)

Suburbia (1996)

True Stories (1986)

Waiting for Guffman (1996)

The Wind and the Lion (1975)

The Year of Living Dangerously (1982)

