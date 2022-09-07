Dwayne Johnson popped by a test screening of Black Adam to do what he does best: being the People’s Champ.

He became the most electrifying man in sports entertainment. He was The Scorpion King. He became the highest-paid actor in the world. He’s a business titan, from sportswear and energy drinks to one of the most successful tequila brands in the US.

Soon, with his debut in Black Adam, the hierarchy of the DC Universe is about to change.

The film has been a longtime passion project for The Rock, enduring years of back-and-forth development and uncertainty – but it’s nearly here, and fans are already loving it.

Dwayne Johnson surprises Black Adam fans at test screening

Johnson shared a video on Instagram of him undercover at a Black Adam test screening. How The Rock managed to sneak into a screening of his own movie and go unnoticed – I mean, look at him! – is a minor miracle.

Naturally, people in the audience are delighted to see him, and he starts talking to them about why they liked the movie – they even applauded at the end.

One man says: “The question I was asked earlier is, what makes this movie different? I think it’s you. You have like a presence and a charisma that brings like a whole new feel to the movie that makes it unique. To see you in this role now, what you’ve become, is really exciting.”

In the caption, Johnson wrote: “Success (and the devil) is in the details – and man I sweat the details. INVALUABLE learnings and takeaways from our BLACK ADAM test screenings that I always secretly participate in.

“I LOVE surprising our audiences afterwards and once the emotions level out, I can take my time and really engage and learn from my #1 boss – the audience.

“BLACK ADAM is my passion project to the bone and I’m so grateful to get these early reactions. Much work still to be done.”

Johnson also revealed the next trailer for Black Adam will launch this week, with it expected to drop online tomorrow, September 8.

Black Adam hits cinemas on October 21.