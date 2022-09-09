Dwayne Johnson drops epic new Black Adam trailer

Dwayne Johnson has released a brand-new trailer for Black Adam – you guessed it, the hierarchy of the DC universe is about to change.

The Rock’s Hollywood career began with playing The Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns. Nobody could have predicted his world-topping success over the next 20 years.

Johnson is the highest-paid actor in the world and has become one of the biggest household names globally, whether it’s for wrestling, movies, or his social media presence – basically, he’s famous for being The Rock and everything that entails.

However, his most important role is on the horizon, after years of development: Black Adam, a new anti-hero set to shake up the DCEU as we know it.

Dwayne Johnson shares new Black Adam trailer

Johnson shared the new Black Adam trailer today, coming after Warner Bros. shared the first character posters for the film. You can check out the trailer below:

The official synopsis for Black Adam reads: “Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods – and imprisoned just as quickly – Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.”

A former James Bond will star alongside Johnson: Pierce Brosnan, who’s playing Doctor Fate, one of the most highly-anticipated characters to be brought to live-action.

Black Adam, first known as Teth-Adam, is an antihero from Kahndaq who also received the power of Shazam, just like Billy Batson in the 2019 movie. It’s expected he’ll go on to become the archenemy of Zachary Levi’s Shazam, and perhaps even face off against Henry Cavill’s Superman.

According to The Rock, his character is “blessed by magic with the powers equal to Superman, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one-of-a-kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way.”

Johnson also said the role is a “departure from anything that I’ve played before in the past”, unlike the buff, comedic heroes from the likes of Jumanji and Jungle Cruise.

Black Adam hits cinemas on October 21.