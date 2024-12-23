Dune: Prophecy showrunner makes big promise for Season 2 that will make fans happy

Dune: Prophecy showrunner Alison Schapker has exciting news for fans of the franchise, promising “boots on the ground” in Arrakis in Season 2.

It’s been a big year in the Dune universe. Dune: Part Two hit screens in March, grossed $714 million at the global box office, and received near-universal acclaim.

Spinoff series Dune Prophecy then launched on Max in November, and across six episodes, detailed the origins of the Bene Gesserit.

You can read our Season 1 finale recap and ending explainer here, and while that dust settles, the creator of the show is already looking ahead to Season 2.

Dune: Prophecy Season 2 will play out on Arakkis

Arrakis is a key location in Dune mythology, and while the planet has been discussed in Prophecy, it will play a key role in the second season.

Speaking at a press conference – as covered by The Hollywood Reporter – Dune: Prophecy showrunner Alison Schapker said that after “a season of Arrakis kind of exerting its pull from afar, and whether that’s in the economics of spice, trade or the psychological aspects of these visions and nightmares that are sort of imagery of Arrakis and Desmond’s past seeping into everyone’s consciousness.

“[We’ll actually go] and put boots on the ground at this incredibly overdetermined and sort of almost mythic Dune space that we know very well, but we sort of kept it at distance the whole season.”

Schapker also revealed that Season 2 will continue to pit Valya (Emily Mortimer) against Desmond (Travis Fimmel), and dig into his Sandworm story.

“I think it’s very significant that Valya’s back there,” said Schapker. “She’s back kind of at the origin point of Desmond, where he emerged with a story and a myth: ‘I’m from Arrakis, and I was swallowed by a worm and I survived after my whole regiment was killed.’

“All I would say is, I think Valya is there… to find out a lot more, given that she is back where Desmond sort of emerged as an adversary. And [it will] be interesting to see what she finds out there.”

