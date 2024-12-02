Dune: Prophecy just unveiled 2 major Game of Thrones cameos 

The Imperium has just collided with the world of Westeros, with two Game of Thrones stars appearing in key roles in Dune: Prophecy Episode 3.

Dune: Prophecy is clearly following the blueprint laid out by Game of Thrones (and House of the Dragon): everyone is vying to control the Duniverse, whether that means invading Salusa Secundus and taking Javicco Corrino’s throne or allying themselves with him and slowly undermining his power. Oh, and there was a big sex scene in Episode 2, too.

Whether or not it goes the same distance as HBO’s flagship series remains to be seen. After last week’s terrifying ending, the third episode focuses on the past, exploring Valya’s early days in the Sisterhood and Tula’s shocking pursuit of House Atreides off-world.

This paves the way for some new characters played by familiar faces – some of whom we’ll never see again.

Welcome back, Robert Baratheon and Oscar Tully

Mark Addy, who famously played Robert Baratheon in Game of Thrones’ first season, plays Valya’s uncle Evgeny, a once-powerful member of the Harkonnen family.

He appears briefly in Episode 3, chowing down on Valya’s seemingly hastily gathered meat and scolding her for convincing Tula to murder Orry Atreides and his entire family. However, while it’s presumed he died, he makes a surprise appearance at the end alongside Harrow, the current Barron Harkonnen, but he’s clearly in bad health; not unlike Stellan Skarsgård, he has to use oxygen to breathe.

And then there’s Archie Barnes, the star who played Ser Oscar Tully (the fan favorite who got rather brave with Daemon towards the end of his never-ending stay in Harrenhal), who plays – or, I should say played – Albert Atreides.

When Episode 3 isn’t following Valya, we see Tula ingratiating herself with her boyfriend’s family. It’s all harmless stuff, and Tula quickly makes herself useful by preparing food and helping to humanely kill a horse that injures itself.

Albert only appears briefly when Tula lets him help with preparing bait for bulls, explaining how to trick them with a powerful toxin. “True strength isn’t always something you see from the outside,” she says.

Unfortunately, it was probably a one-and-done role for Barnes. Tula uses the same toxin to kill everyone in the clan, successfully avenging Griffin’s death at the hands of Vorian Atreides.

