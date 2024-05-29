Dune Prophecy: Everything we know

The burgeoning Dune universe is expanding, with HBO Max diving into the origins of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood in Dune Prophecy.

The original books and Dune movies describe the Bene Gesserit as a formidable order that has shaped politics and the inner workings of the Empire for centuries. Fans got their first taste in David Lynch’s Dune 1984 but got a deeper look with Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 sci-fi epic and Dune 2.

Based on the books, fans will see a new side of the Bene Gesserit and just how far they are willing to go to keep order and control, with HBO Max’s new TV show.

If fans thought the Bene Gesserit were not to be trifled with in the movies, the series will explore characters and their Houses like never before. Let’s dive into what Dune Prophecy is all about.

What’s the series about?

Two Harkonnen sisters embark on the journey to fight against the forces that threaten mankind, leading to the creation of a sect known as the Bene Gesserit.

The series is inspired by Brian Herbert’s book, Sisterhood of Dune, which catalogs the uprising of this group. Dune Prophecy takes place 10,000 years before the events of the main Dune timeline and Paul Atreides’s storyline as the Muad Dib.

As fans know, the Bene Gesserit are interwoven into multiple facets of the universe when it comes to the Empire and its great Houses. Through mental and physical training they have unique powers and seek to guide humanity on the right path to enlightenment.

“The Bene Gesserit have always been fascinating to me,” said Villeneuve. “Focusing a series around that powerful order of women seemed not only relevant and inspiring but a dynamic setting for the television series.”

Per the Dune books and movies, the Bene Gesserit looks to create the Kwisatz Haderach through strategic breeding. A trained sister has the ability to select the gender of an unborn child in the hopes it will become the next Kwisatz Haderach. They also have the ability of clairvoyance and are able to use the Voice — a mysterious power that can control the mind of others.

Dune Prophecy sets out to explore the Sisterhood’s expansion of control throughout the Empire and its backstory.

Dune Prophecy cast

Emily Watson will lead as Valya Harkonnen, leader of the Sisterhood for Dune Prophecy. You can check out the full cast list below:

Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen

Jodhi May as Empress Natalya

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela

Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen

Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline

Chloe Lea as Lila

Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart

Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino

Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia

Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides

Fans may have been stunned to learn the show’s lead characters are ancestors of the evil Harkonnens from the movies. The show will go far back into the lineage of the Empire and we’ll meet Emperor Javicco Corrino.

Dune Prophecy will also star Josh Heuston, Edward Davis, Tabu, and Jihae as recurring characters. Villeneuve was set to direct and produce the pilot with Jon Spaihts in charge of writing the screenplay. But, it now looks like directorial duties will fall to Anna Foerster, John Cameron, and Richard J. Lewis, with Diane Ademu-John overseeing the writers’ room.

The series will release in Fall 2024 but has no set release date yet.

Dune Prophecy was ordered in 2019 as a spinoff to the Villeneuve movies, after Legendary Entertainment won TV and film rights to Dune in 2016. Filming began in Budapest and Jordan in 2022 and finished in December 2023.

Unlike the 3-hour movies, Dune Prophecy will have a short six-episode run on HBO’s Max streaming service.

Dune Prophecy teaser trailer

There isn’t a full trailer yet, but HBO released the first teaser on May 15, 2024. Check it out below:

With the series imminent, and Dune Messiah too, you’d better brush up on the Harkonnen and Atreides family tree. We can also tell you who Alia Atreides is, what the Water of Life is, and who the Emperor is.