One of the decade’s best sci-fi movies climbs Netflix chart

The spice is flowing on Netflix, as one of the decade’s best sci-fi movies so far has quickly climbed Netflix’s top 10 chart since dropping on streaming.

Frank Herbert laid the foundations of modern sci-fi with Dune – Star Wars is surely the biggest property to stem from its roots – equatable to the works of J.R.R. Tolkien in sheer cultural influence and honor. Its mythos is near-biblical, with six novels in the author’s original run and 17 expansions.

Article continues after ad

Its translation to the big screen has been notoriously iffy. Alejandro Jodorowsky’s take was the first to fall, canned amid a ballooning budget and 14-hour runtime. David Lynch’s was the most notable, but a commercial and critical failure.

Article continues after ad

In 2021, Denis Villeneuve set out to defy the naysayers who believed the tome to be unadaptable – and with Dune, he achieved the seemingly impossible.

Dune is one of Netflix’s most popular movies

Dune is sixth on the Netflix top 10 movies chart in the US right now, and you see the full chart as it stands below:

Article continues after ad

Reptile Nowhere Identity Thief Last Vegas The Many Saints of Newark Dune Force of Nature Colombiana Love Is in the Air Pompeii

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

For those who’ve yet to experience Dune’s reality, it follows House Atreides after they’re subbed in to govern Arrakis, a dangerous desert world with giant sandworms and the galaxy’s most valuable substance: spice, a hallucinogenic drug with medical benefits, capable of improving mental abilities but also vital for interstellar travel.

Article continues after ad

They’re led by Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), accompanied by his wife Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and Paul (Timothée Chalamet), his son and ducal heir of the House who’s afflicted by visions of a sand-roaming Fremen (Zendaya) and unsure of his own destiny.

Article continues after ad

The cast is an A-list banquet, filled with the likes of Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, David Dastmalchian, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, and Jason Momoa.

While Dune: Part Two has been delayed until next year as a result of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, the first chapter’s spectacular spectacle should tide you over for a few more months.

Article continues after ad

Dune is streaming on Netflix now, and you can find out what we know about Dune: Part Two here.