Dune 4 is reportedly in development with massive changes in store

Rumors suggest we might see Dune 4, but a key creative force behind the films is unlikely to return.

It’s a great time to be a Dune fan. Dune 3 is in the works, with director Denis Villeneuve set to “go back behind the camera faster than [he] initially thought,” while more Dune: Prophecy is coming, promising that Season 2 will head to the sands of Arrakis. According to new rumors, Warner Bros./Legendary may be considering even more Dune in our future.

According to a new Hollywood scoop, the studios have been considering both a whole new Dune spinoff series and a fourth Dune film. There’s one catch: a major force behind the films’ wild success wouldn’t be expected to return.

Dune 4 may be happening, but Denis Villeneuve would be unlikely to return

Hollywood scooper Daniel Richtman noted on his Patreon (via Inverse) that “Legendary/WB already have plans for more Dune, including a second show and a 4th film.” Pending official confirmation, that would be a natural (and somewhat unsurprising) evolution of the high profile franchise.

Universal Pictures/Warner Bros.

Given that Dune 3 adapts Dune Messiah, the natural conclusion would be for Dune 4 to adapt the next novel in the series, Children of Dune. The downside: director Denis Villeneuve may not return. His franchise hopes always included adapting Dune Messiah, but he also expressed strong reservations about taking on future novels in the franchise.

In early 2024, Villeneuve expressed reservations over spending “the rest of my days on Arrakis” (given the dedication it takes to create the films), further clarifying “I’m frankly afraid of the other books because they become pretty esoteric and more difficult to adapt.” If the franchise moves forward, it would be likely to need a new director.

Children of Dune wraps the story of Paul Atreides, heavily featuring the children of Paul and Chani as well as Alia Atreides, portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy and briefly seen in Dune 2. It’s unclear yet if Dune 3 will incorporate material from Children of Dune (thus opening potential for Dune 4 to move forward in the novels). We’ll keep you updated on Dune 3 and the franchise’s future as details become available.