It Ends With Us and White Lotus stars lead thrilling new horror movie trailer

Looking for your next horror fix? How about an upcoming thriller movie starring The White Lotus icon Meghann Fahy and It Ends With Us’ Brandon Sklenar, directed by Happy Death Day’s Christopher Landon?

It’s hard to top 2024 when it comes to horror. We had the epic marketing campaign of Longlegs, the gothic terror of Nosferatu, and Art the Clown antics in Terrifier 3.

And that’s just scratching the surface. The First Omen, Smile 2, Speak No Evil, I Saw the TV Glow, Trap, The Substance… the list goes on and on.

Article continues after ad

Don’t fret, however, as 2025 has plenty in store for all you horror junkies. Coming up soon is the heart-stopping thriller Drop, which will make you think twice before swiping right.

The new trailer for Drop subverts expectations, starting out as a seemingly lighthearted comedy as Fahy’s Violet gets ready for a date, voicing her concerns to her sister (Violett Beane). But she soon finds out first date nerves are the least of her concerns.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After meeting with dashing stranger Henry (Sklenar), she starts receiving increasingly threatening anonymous drops to her phone. Initially it seems like a prank, but things soon descend into all-out panic when her home security cam reveals there’s a man in her house.

Violet must do whatever the dropper says, or else they’ll kill Violet’s young son and sister. A bit like Happy Death Day, the new movie looks set to be equal parts tension and fun, promising plenty of thrills and easy entertainment.

Article continues after ad

Already viewers are trying to guess the twist, with one writing, “If her date ends up being a bad guy that tries to kill her it’s the most obvious twist ever.”

“I would be OK with this if the twist is he’s also trapped in a drop game,” said another, while a third speculated, “I am guessing it is her sister.”

Others are just excited for the film, including this person who said, “Wait this is actually a very interesting movie concept. I am SEATED.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I feel like this movie is going to utilize the Chicago skyscraper setting really well in a very scary way. I’m in,” added another, with a third stating, “This feels like an episode of Black Mirror… But in a good way.”

Drop drops in cinemas on April 11, 2025. Until then, check out our rundown of the best horror movies ever made, and find new films streaming this month.