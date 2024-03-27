Is a Drop Dead Fred remake coming out in 2024? 

Rumor has it that a Drop Dead Fred remake starring Finn Wolfhard is coming out in 2024 — but it’s not true. Here’s what you need to know.

The original 1991 movie starred Rik Mayall as Fred, the imaginary friend of Lizzie (Phoebe Cates) who returns in her time of need — but the real world proves to be the least of her problems when Fred’s around.

According to YODA BBY ABY, the Stranger Things star is set to take on the role in a remake alongside Sophia Lillis, star of IT and Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This — but it’s not true whatsoever.

The page is also responsible for a slew of fake news stories, like Bryan Cranston’s made-up Heisenberg movie, the Golden Girls revival, and Zac Efron’s Knight Rider reboot — none of them are happening.

Alongside the fake poster, the page wrote: “In this uproarious reboot of the 90s classic, Finn Wolfhard and Sophia Lillis bring to life the beloved tale of an imaginative young adult whose life is turned upside down by the return of her anarchic childhood imaginary friend, Fred. This dynamic duo takes on chaos, heartbreak, and hilarious mischief, delivering a fresh spin on the themes of friendship, freedom, and facing one’s fears. Get ready to laugh, cry, and embrace the power of imagination in this wildly entertaining journey that proves some friendships truly are timeless.”

The post has racked up more than 2,000 shares and thousands of comments, many of which express excitement for the remake… which has been conjured out of thin air and will never be made.

