Drew Barrymore postpones talk show return following writers’ strike backlash

Drew Barrymore has backtracked on her decision to premiere her talk show following intense criticism surrounding the ongoing writers’ strike.

Actors and writers across Hollywood are still on strike in an ongoing labor dispute for better pay, with studios set to get back around the negotiating table this week.

The writers’ strike reached its 100-day mark in early August, with many TV shows and movies being postponed or canceled due to studios waiting for union members to “start losing their apartments.”

Now, Drew Barrymore has announced that she will be postponing the premiere of her talk show too. This comes after receiving intense online criticism over her original decision to persevere despite the strikes.

In an Instagram post, Barrymore wrote, “I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over. I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today.”

Barrymore went on to “hope for a resolution” for the “entire industry”, saying “We really tried to find our way forward”. The decision comes days after she posted a tearful video apologizing to strikers, though at the time the talk show was still moving forward.

The video has since been deleted and many have praised the actress for her decision to postpone, with one fan writing, “THIS is the Drew I know and love.”

Following the news, other talk shows have also followed suit and postponed production in support of the strikes. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.