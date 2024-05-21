Donald Trump is threatening to sue The Apprentice movie over one scene

Though The Apprentice has gone down a treat with Cannes audiences, Donald Trump’s administration is now threatening to sue the producers over one scene from the movie in particular.

Directed by Ali Abbasi and written by Gabriel Sherman, the 2024 film centers on Trump’s career as a real estate mogul in the ‘70s and ‘80s, with Sebastian Stan taking on the lead role.

The Apprentice movie was well received at its Cannes premiere last night (May 20), earning an eight-minute standing ovation. One scene in particular has people talking, showing Stan’s Trump sexually assaulting his then-wife Ivana (Maria Bakalova).

The sequence has sparked controversy, with the Trump campaign’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, announcing plans to sue.

“We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers,” he said (via Deadline).

“This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked.

“As with the illegal Biden Trials, this is election interference by Hollywood elites, who know that President Trump will retake the White House and beat their candidate of choice because nothing they have done has worked.”

The controversial scene starts when Ivanka brings a book to her husband about the female orgasm, but it takes a turn when Trump says he’s no longer attracted to her.

They argue before Trump violently throws Ivanka to the ground and forces himself on her, taunting her by saying, “Is that your G spot? Did I find it?”

In their 1990 divorce deposition, Ivanka — who died in 2022 — described a similar experience, claiming Trump pulled out her hair before raping her. However, she later withdrew the allegation.

Other moments from the new movie show Trump receiving cosmetic procedures for a bald spot and liposuction, as well as taking amphetamines.

Cheung added in his statement: “This ‘film’ is pure malicious defamation, should not see the light of day, and doesn’t even deserve a place in the straight-to-DVD section of a bargain bin at a soon-to-be-closed discount movie store. It belongs in a dumpster fire.”

The Apprentice is set to release sometime in 2024, although an official release date is yet to be announced.