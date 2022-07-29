Donald Trump “crashed” Wolf of Wall Street set: “He was an utter buffoon”

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

Donald Trump “crashed” the set of The Wolf of Wall Street and acted like an “utter buffoon”, according to actor Cristin Milioti.

The former US president has appeared in several films, rarely as anyone other than himself. His first role dates back to 1989’s Ghosts Can’t Do It, then infamously popping up in The Plaza in Home Alone 2.

His last cameo was in 2010’s Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps – and it was left on the cutting room floor. Fortunately, as much as he may have liked to, Trump didn’t make any sort of appearance in The Wolf of Wall Street.

However, actor Cristin Milioti has since revealed that he “crashed” the set during a night of shooting with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Donald Trump “crashed” Wolf of Wall Street set, Cristin Milioti says

In an interview with The Independent for her new show The Resort, Milioti recalled one “wild night” during the production of The Wolf of Wall Street, where Trump made an unwelcome appearance.

It came during the scene where Milioti’s Teresa finds DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort cheating on her with Naomi (Margot Robbie), snorting cocaine off her chest in the back of a limousine. It was filmed right outside Trump Tower, hence him rearing his head.

Paramount Pictures One scene was filmed outside of Trump Tower.

The How I Met Your Mother star said: “He crashed the set and he was a complete and utter buffoon, as we all know.”

She didn’t go into any other details, as she didn’t want to give him “more airtime.”

Cristin Milioti “slapped the hell” out of Leonardo DiCaprio for 12 hours

Recalling her experience filming the scene, where she angrily and emotionally confronts DiCaprio’s Belfort, she continued: “That was a wild night. We shot from 8pm to 8am and we did that scene over and over and over.

“I just kind of slapped the hell out of him for 12 hours. I always had a real attachment to that scene, because you get to see this character, who has swallowed a lot of her feelings down, really get to let loose.”

Paramount Pictures Cristin Milioti said she was “terrified of messing it up” on set.

The Wolf of Wall Street is now recognized as one of the best films of Leonardo DiCaprio’s career, as well as one of the decade’s most memorable movies.

Milioti admitted spending “so much” of her time on the set “being so terrified of messing it up.”

“I’d never been on a movie set that big. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I wish I had taken it in more and let go more. But if I had fully taken it in, I would have blacked out. I don’t think my brain was even computing,” she added.

The Wolf of Wall Street is currently available to stream on Netflix.