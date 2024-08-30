Controversial Trump biopic with MCU star to hit cinemas before US election

Sebastian Stan’s controversial Donald Trump biopic has finally secured a release date in the US, and it’ll hit before the November 2024 election.

The Apprentice is a biopic about former US President Donald Trump, set in the early days of his business career. MCU mainstay Sebastian Stan stars as Trump in a performance that has surprised many reviewers.

The new movie, which received glowing praise following its Cannes Film Festival premiere, has now finally secured a theatrical release in the United States, according to reports by The Hollywood Reporter.

Article continues after ad

The Apprentice will hit US cinemas beginning October 11. That means the controversial film will be screened less than a month before the election and may still be in theaters when Americans cast their votes on November 4.

Tailored Films Sebastian Stan’s controversial Donald Trump biopic will hit US theaters before the election

The Apprentice also stars Succession’s Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, a controversial lawyer who mentored Trump in his early years. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Maria Bakalova appears as Trump’s first wife, Ivana.

Article continues after ad

It’s currently sitting comfortably at a 77% Tomatometer score as of this writing and looks to become a huge deal. THR reports the movie is in line for a full-press awards campaign.

Article continues after ad

However, the film’s release has always been in doubt. The Apprentice was in legal hot water almost immediately, with the Trump campaign threatening legal action over scenes between Trump and Ivana, which are reportedly based on claims from their divorce proceedings.

To date, the legal team has issued a cease & desist, but no lawsuit has been filed. As of this writing, neither Trump’s lawyers nor his campaign have commented on the US release of the film.

Article continues after ad

While you’re waiting for The Apprentice, check out our guides to the best new TV shows and best new movies to stream this month, or dive into all the latest documentaries and true crime available.