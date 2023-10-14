Does the Taylor Swift Era’s Tour Movie have a post-credits scene?

Taylor Swift’s new Eras Tour movie is sweeping the cinemas, but is it worth sticking around for the credits?

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest artists of the past 20 years. And while rehashing old music at a concert is nothing new, Swift has managed to majorly capitalize on the concept with the Eras tour; where she does specific sections for (almost) all her previous albums, giving special attention to her previous four albums that didn’t get a tour due to recent years’ global restrictions.

Fans have flocked to the cinemas, with some even dancing and screaming along to every song. But this commotion tends to be seen during the credits of the film.

Speaking of which, is there anything happening during the credits of the Eras Tour Concert Movie, and specifically, is there a post-credits scene?

Is there a post-credits scene for the Eras Tour?

While there isn’t a full scene, Swift leaves a message for her fans and staff once the credits finish rolling.

The text, written out in friendship bracelet beads – which have become synonymous with the tour – state, “Thank you to the most generous thoughtful loving fans on the planet. This is all because of you and for you.

“A special thank you to the incredible team at 13 Management and also to the brilliant touring staff and crew behind the scenes who have made this tour possible.”

The credits themselves are also worth watching, as not only does it feature a ton of fan videos set to “Long Live (Taylor’s Version),” but also a number of bloopers, featuring mishaps from Taylor’s end of the concert, which fans have dubbed, “The Errors Tour.”

Some of these mishaps include a piano breaking due to rainwater, costumes getting caught in guitars, and capes going haywire during choreography.

As the synopsis for the concert tour movie reads: “The cultural phenomenon continues as pop icon Taylor Swift performs hit songs in a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience.”

How to watch the Eras Tour in cinemas

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the concert movie, is coming to cinemas worldwide as of October 13 – 13 being Swift’s lucky number, of course.

It’s likely that you will be able to purchase tickets from the website of your local cinema, as well as from the Eras Tour Movie official website.

Other concert movies, such as the Reputation Tour, can also be found on Netflix.

