New horror movie The Pope’s Exorcist ends with a bang, but does it also end with a post-credits scene?

If you’re looking for a new film to scratch that Halloween spooky itch, then The Pope’s Exorcist, a new horror film starring Russel Crowe, should be a good time for you.

The official synopsis is as follows: “Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican, The Pope’s Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.”

Now, in a post-MCU world, audiences are often expecting there to be a post-credits scene, maybe even two. But does this film have any post-credit stings? Well, read on to find out.

Does The Pope’s Exorcist have a post-credits scene?

No, The Pope’s Exorcist does not have a post-credit scene, not really. So don’t feel the need to stick around if you have to dash off.

You may be expecting a post-credit scene à la the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the end of the film seems to be setting up a sequel, or even a number of them. But that’s not the case.

However, we do get an In Memoriam card for the real Father Amorth, as the film is actually based on a true story. At the very end of the credits, before the screen goes black, we get a photo of the priest, in which he is sticking his tongue out at the camera. Underneath, it says “Father Gabriele Amorth, 1925-2016.”

As for what happens during the credits themselves, we get some ominous music alongside black and red images that call back to the movie. These images include both religious and demonic iconography and items, and a number of the locations we’ve seen throughout the movie. They’re quite interesting to watch, but again, not that necessary.

The Pope’s Exorcist is now available to view in UK cinemas. It will be released in the US on April 14. Read more about the film here.