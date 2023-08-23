The Black Demon, the 2023 shark horror-thriller from director Adrian Grünberg, has arrived on Amazon Prime Video. While a finned fiend takes center stage, there’s also a little Chihuahua named Toro, leading viewers to ask: does the dog die? We’ve got the answer.

While The Meg 2 is the biggest shark film event of 2023, there’s a lesser known megalodon movie that has been taking the internet by storm (not necessarily in a good way). We’re talking about The Black Demon, starring Yellowstone actor Josh Lucas as an oil rig inspector who comes face-to-face with a 60-foot-long shark.

As per the film’s logline: “While on a trip to Baja, an oilman finds himself and his family stranded on a crumbling rig under threat from a vengeful megalodon shark, The Black Demon.” Unfortunately, it didn’t fare too well with the critics, earning just 31% on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, it’s got an 80% audience score, with a number of viewers enjoying its b-movie campiness. Now that the movie is out on Prime Video and other on-demand platforms, you might be wondering: does the dog die in The Black Demon? Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Does the dog die in The Black Demon?

You’ll be pleased to know that Toro, the adorable little Chihuahua belonging to the oil rig workers Chato and Junior, doesn’t die in The Black Demon.

We first meet little Toro when Paul makes it to a dilapidated oil rig off the coast of Baja for an inspection. Prior to this, his arrival caused quite a stir with the locals after they found out he works for the oil company that commissioned the rig.

When he shows up, it seems to have been deserted, with the offshore fixture surrounded by an oil spill. As he searches the premises, he comes across Toro on a sofa. The dog barks furiously at Paul before his owners Chato and Junior – the two remaining employees manning the rig – show up.

After being harassed by the locals, Paul’s wife Ines and their two children, Audrey and Tommy, decide to head out on a boat to the oil rig too – little do they realize that they’re being stalked by a 60-ft megalodon shark.

Throughout the movie, Toro proves himself to be a feisty little fellow – as is often the case with little dogs, he barks a lot. But is he strong enough to take on The Black Demon? Of course not, but thankfully it doesn’t come to that.

The Avenue

At the end, Paul realizes he needs to sacrifice himself to save his family, as well as Chato and Junior. As they sail away in a dinghy, Paul swims right into the shark’s mouth before detonating a bomb strapped to his chest.

The rest of them watch on in tears before Chato fires a flare, and a rescue boat quickly comes to pick them up – including little Toro.

The Black Demon is available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video now.

