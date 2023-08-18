Puppy Love is a new romantic comedy about a pair of star-crossed lovers who fall for each other after their dogs hook up. But does either pooch pass away during the film? Read on if you need that information before deciding whether to watch the movie.

Here’s the official synopsis for Puppy Love, which is now streaming on Amazon FreeVee: “After a disastrous first date, wild child Nicole and socially anxious Max vow to lose each other’s numbers, until they learn that their dogs found a love match, and now puppies are on the way! The hilariously mismatched Nicole and Max are forced to become responsible co-parents, but may end up finding love themselves.”

Lucy Hale plays Nicole, Grant Gustin is Max, while the supporting cast includes Jane Seymour, Nore Davis, Christine Lee, Al Miro, and as a scene-stealing vet, Michael Hitchcock.

We know that some of you like to know if there’s doggy death involved before making a decision about watching a canine flick, so that information is below. Just beware of SPOILERS ahead…

Does the dog die in Puppy Love?

There are two dogs in Puppy Love – Max’s therapy pooch Chloe, and Nicole’s stray, which she names Channing Tatum. Neither of them die in Puppy Love.

The closest we get to one of the dogs having a health scare is when Chloe looks like she might be sick because she isn’t eating anything. Then suddenly eats everything. But turns out Chloe isn’t ill, but rather pregnant. With (dog) Channing Tatum the Dad.

There’s another canine emergency later in the movie, when Chloe goes missing. But it isn’t much of a drama, as she soon shows up, sheltering from the rain underneath a park bench.

The film – somewhat predictably – ends with Chloe going into labour. Max and Nicole have to deliver her baby, on some grass, next to a sports field full of kids. It all goes smoothly however, with Chloe surviving the ordeal, and giving birth to a litter of puppies, all of whom are healthy. Meaning absolutely no dogs die during Puppy Love.

