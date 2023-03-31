Does Murder Mystery 2 have a post-credits scene? Ending explained

Murder Mystery 2 is now streaming on Netflix, so it’s time to clear up what happened at the end of the movie, and reveal whether or not it the Netflix film has a post-credits scene.

Murder Mystery 2 is a comedy sequel that sees Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston re-team as crimefighting couple Nick and Audrey Spitz. Here’s the official synopsis…

Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharajah on his private island. But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin – making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect.

We’re going to detail what happens at the end of Murder Mystery 2 as well as during the credits, so BEWARE OF SPOILERS AHEAD…

Murder Mystery 2 ending explained

Towards the end of Murder Mystery 2, former MI6 negotiator Miller – played by Mark Strong – is revealed to be behind the kidnapping. Not for any political reason, simply because he wants the money.

But atop the Eiffel Tower, the Spritzes manage to foil him, throwing most of the money over the side. Then attaching Miller to a chord that also sends him off the edge of the building. And straight into the blades of his accomplice’s chopper, killing them both.

But the film isn’t finished there, as there’s a second twist. The Maharajah’s sister Saira was in on it, which Audrey figures out thanks to a smeared henna tattoo. Saira’s motive? She was upset that the family business went to her brother rather than her.

Saira grabs a gun and shoots her bro, but Colonel Ulenga – who previously lost an arm taking a bullet for the Maharajah – leaps into action, and takes the bullet in his other arm. Thereby saving his former boss. The Maharajah’s bride-to-be Claudette then knocks Saira out.

With the plot foiled, everyone lives happily-ever-after, with Claudette and the Maharajah eloping, and Nick and Audrey finally doing their Paris date.

Does Murder Mystery 2 have a post-credits scene?

No, Murder Mystery 2 does not have a post-credits scene. That’s in-keeping with its predecessor, which also ended when the credits rolled.

But the film does set something up via the very final scene. The Maharajah bequeaths the Spritzes a fortune for saving his life, which they use for a helicopter trip. Trouble is, their pilot (from earlier in the film) steals the money and jumps out of the chopper.

The film ends with Nick and Audrey panicking in the air as their helicopter starts plunging towards the ground, meaning a sequel is required to find out if and how they survive.

Murder Mystery 2 is streaming now, while you can read our review of the movie here.