Jimmy won’t die in Yellowstone and there’s a good reason

If you’re a character on Yellowstone, then your odds of getting killed at any point are pretty high. But is Jimmy one of the poor souls to have died already?

If you’ve been watching Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, then you’ll know we’ve already had to say goodbye to a fair few characters, not the least of which being John Dutton.

Thanks to their dangerous association with the Dutton family, the ranch hands often find themselves in peril, too. And after we’ve lost one of the most beloved hands in the most recent episode, everyone’s wondering if Jimmy will be next.

Or, perhaps, he’s already met his end. Here’s everything you need to know about Jimmy’s fate on the show, and why he’s so important. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Does Jimmy die in Yellowstone?

No, Jimmy hasn’t died in Yellowstone, and with the show soon approaching an end, it doesn’t look like he will, either.

Jimmy’s had a few close calls, though. Starting life as a down-on-his-luck drug dealer, he was soon picked up by Rip as a favor from Jimmy’s grandfather. Soon, he learned the hard way what it takes to be a cowboy. Over the years, he slowly grew to understand the ways of the ranch, learning how to ride horses and take care of the cattle.

However, danger and trouble always followed him around. Not long after he found his way with the ranch hands, Jimmy’s old drug dealer pals tracked him down and demanded money from him. Not only was he attacked, but his grandfather was beaten and killed.

Later, Jimmy finds solace in performing at the rodeo. He has a natural talent for riding bucking horses, and he goes on to earn prizes and money for his shows. However, when he gets distracted one night in Season 3, he’s thrown from the horse and sustains major injuries.

He has to stay in hospital for several weeks to recover, all while John Dutton pays his bills. (Under the condition that Jimmy never returns to the rodeo.) However, this deal doesn’t last long, as Jimmy is quickly back on a horse.

Not long after, Jimmy is thrown again in the Season 3 finale, when the Dutton ranch is being attacked by assassins. He returns to hospital, lucky to get away with his life. After breaking his word to John, the rancher sends Jimmy away to work at the 6666, where he hopes Jimmy will become a man.

Thankfully, Jimmy thrives at the 6666, where he meets his fiancée Emily and learns how to be a cowboy for real. He returns in Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, when the rest of the ranch hands join him in Texas to watch over their cattle during the winter.

Why the 6666 spinoff needs Jimmy

It’s unlikely Jimmy will meet his end during Yellowstone’s final episodes, since he’s slated to lead the upcoming spinoff, 6666.

As the name suggests, the new series will be a spinoff that takes place entirely in Texas, focusing on the working life of the 6666 ranch. Since Jimmy is the only Yellowstone character who resides there for now, it would make sense for him to be the lead of the new show.

As such, he needs to make it out of Yellowstone alive. (Unless, of course, this is all a red herring, and Jimmy won’t be the star of the new series at all.)

Those who have been watching Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will know that the latest episodes have been something of a launching pad for 6666, since a majority of scenes take place there. From snake nests to visits from Beth, Texas has been a major setting for the show’s conclusion.

We can’t see Jimmy relocating back to Montana now that his life and fiancée are in Texas, so we’d expect to see a lot more of the young ranch hand over the coming years.

