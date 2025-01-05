Does Jacob Dutton die in Yellowstone 1923? The Harrison Ford character’s fate explained

Jacob Dutton is the leading man in 1923, protecting the ranch and taking some bullets while doing it – but does he die in the Yellowstone prequel series?

It’s been a tough time for Yellowstone fans. December 2024 saw the end of the flagship series, which killed not one, but four major characters. (Perhaps some deserved it more than others.) With Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being one of them, it proved no character was too big for the axe.

Article continues after ad

In 1923, Harrison Ford’s Jacob Dutton is the man in charge. The pre-Depression era setting poses problems of a different kind for the Dutton family, but it all boils down to protecting their land and their own.

In his fight for the ranch, Jacob Dutton gives all that he has. Here’s what happens to the patriarch in the Taylor Sheridan spinoff. (Warning: spoilers ahead.)

Does Jacob Dutton die in 1923?

Jacob Dutton’s character hasn’t died in 1923 yet, but he’s had some very close brushes with death.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Most notably, Jacob came extremely close to dying in Season 1, Episode 3. After a shootout resulted in Jacob being hit multiple times, many assumed the next episode would reveal his death.

However, Episode 4 came around, and Jacob was (somehow) still alive.

It was a close call and one which no doubt put real stress on Jacob’s health. It took him a long time to recover, with his wife Cara stepping in to run things while he was healing.

Article continues after ad

Jacob’s fate is unavoidable

Given how the Dutton Ranch will be passed onto either Jack or Spencer Dutton, it’s inevitable that Jacob will eventually die, either in the fight to defend the property or of old age.

Jacob says he’s 78 years old in the show, and with the younger generation primed to take over the property, there won’t be much need for Jacob any longer.

Plus, with Season 2 being the last installment of the prequel, a major death would almost certainly be on the cards.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Paramount

The Duttons also have a major antagonist in Donald Whitfield. The last we saw him, he’d paid for all tax fees for the ranch, meaning he would come into possession of the property if they couldn’t pay him back within a year. Then there’s also his henchman, Banner Creighton.

If the duo were to pull an especially dirty move, killing off the head of the ranch would be the best way to go about it.

Article continues after ad

Nobody’s safe, but much like John Dutton in 2024, Jacob could be a big target in the upcoming season.

1923 Season 2 premieres on Paramount+ on February 23. Until then, check out our guides to the best Yellowstone characters and the most shocking deaths. You can also keep tabs on the latest series in the franchise, The Madison.