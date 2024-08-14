Does Alien: Romulus have a post-credits scene?

While Alien: Romulus delivers on its terrifying thrills and brutal xenomorph kills, does the new Fede Álvarez flick have a post-credits scene waiting for fans at the very end? Here’s what you need to know.

Seven years removed from the last film in the franchise, Alien: Romulus has now hit the big screen to return the series to its terrifying, claustrophobic roots. With a modest budget and a cast of relative newcomers, the new entry harkens back to the originals while delivering new scares for even the most experienced fans.

Set between the first two films, Romulus does plenty to surprise with new connective tissue pushing the narrative in unique directions you won’t see coming. But once its bombastic final act draws to a close, is there anything else setting up what might be next?

Here’s what you need to know.

Is there a post-credits scene after Alien: Romulus?

No, there is not a post-credits scene after Alien: Romulus. Once the credits have finished rolling, there’s nothing awaiting when the screen fades to black.

As a result, you’re free to leave the cinema as and when you like, knowing full well you won’t be missing anything. There’s no teaser for a potential continuation, no Easter eggs on display to surprise lifelong Alien fans, once the film is over, it’s over.

20th Century Studios There’s no need to stick around through the full credits once Alien: Romulus ends.

This aligns with most other Alien flicks that tell a contained story. Prometheus bucked the trend in 2012 with a brief flash of the Weyland Corporation logo after the credits, and while it led to a now-defunct website, it wasn’t a proper post-credits scene by any means.

If you’re finished with the film and eager for more, however, be sure to check out our exclusive interview with Romulus director Fede Álvarez, as well as our full recap on the film’s conclusion.