Does Air have a post-credits scene? Ending of Nike movie explained

Air – the new Ben Affleck movie that revolves around Nike’s wooing of Michael Jordan – is now in cinemas, so we’re taking a look at what happens at the end of the movie, and whether or not it has any post-credits scenes.

Air is a new comedy-drama – based on true events – that sees director Ban Affleck re-teaming with longtime collaborator Matt Damon. As well as a star-studded cast that includes Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, and Viola Davis.

You can read our review of Air here, while the official synopsis is as follows: “Air reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand.

“This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.”

Does Air have a post-credits scene?

No, Air does not have a post-credits scene. But it does have feature footage that plays early in the credits, and ends with a (kind-of) mid-credits scene.

Air builds up to a big boardroom climax where the team from Nike – spearheaded by Matt Damon’s Sonny Vaccaro – pitch Michael Jordan and his parents. Although, as with the rest of the movie, Jordan is barely glimpsed in this sequence.

Vaccaro makes a rousing speech about America building up athletes only to knock them down. And promising that Nike will be there for MJ, admitting that “a shoe is just a shoe, until somebody steps into it.”

It’s a great effort, but his words aren’t enough to convince Jordan. Until that is, his mother Deloris gets on the phone with Sonny, and makes their big demand – Michael wants a cut of every Air Jordan shoe sold. Nike, eventually, agrees, and via stats onscreen we learn that a $4 billion-a-year business was born.

What happens in the mid-credits scene?

So while there’s no post-credits scene, this is what happens mid-way through the title scrolling. Over the early credits, we see footage of Michael Jordan in action. Which is thrilling as for most of the movie the audience is told how great he is without actually seeing it.

That’s interspersed with clips from Nike’s iconic ‘Like Mike’ advertising campaign. While the images end with Jordan making a speech about his mother, underlining the fact that Air is as much about her support and steadfast determination as it is a shoe company or a ball player.

The footage – and mid-credits section – ends with MJ stating publicly “I love her to death.”

Air is in cinemas now, and you can read our 4-star review of the movie here.