Doctor Who Season 15’s scariest episode is “absolutely terrifying,” promises Russell T. Davies

The Doctor Who Christmas special, Joy to the World, hasn’t even aired yet, but Russell T. Davies is already hyping up the Season 15.

At a Q&A attended by Dexerto, Davies claimed that Ncuti Gatwa’s second season has a terrifying story that he thinks is their “scariest episode.” Still, that wasn’t the only TARDIS tea the Doctor Who boss was spilling.

“We’ve got a story with Rose Ayling-Ellis in the lead”, Davies told the room when asked about the next season. “I think [it’s] our scariest episode, it’s absolutely terrifying. She’s magnificent. The other guest names in that cast are phenomenal. So there are great episodes to come…mad ones, scary ones, completely mad ones, good stuff to come.”

The Flood is coming…

BBC

Sadly, Davies was as quiet as a Weeping Angel with laryngitis when asked what made the episode scary. Still, he did drop one more tease about what to expect during Season 15, and it involves the slightly sinister Mrs Flood, played by the one and only Anita Dobbs.



“There’s more Anita Dobbs, there’s a lot more Anita Dobbs,” Davies said. At this point, Gatwa piped up to add something but seemed to get a case of the jitters, which is hardly surprising considering how paranoid the team behind the show is about spoilers.

Still, it seems like those who are desperate to learn Mrs. Flood’s secrets won’t have to wait too long to find out who Ruby’s odd, nosey neighbor really is. Could she be a rival Time Lord? The Master, perhaps? Maybe even the Rani? Sorry, someone reset the counter…

