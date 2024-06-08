Doctor Who Season 14: What’s wrong with the TARDIS?

Doctor Who Season 14 has seen the Time Lord’s time machine struggling a little, so what’s wrong with the TARDIS?

While Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor has jumped right into his sci-fi adventures with his new companion, Ruby Sunday, the TARDIS is lagging a little bit. Although the police box still takes them anywhere they want to go in Doctor Who Season 14, some scenes feature the machine acting strange.

Most notably, it doesn’t sound right, and it’s gotten to the point where even the Doctor himself has noticed it in certain episodes. With so many mysteries unraveling over the course of the season, the TARDIS just adds to the list of potential reveals that could occur during the finale.

Here’s everything we know about what’s wrong with the TARDIS, including any fan theories that suggest what could happen.

What’s wrong with the TARDIS?

There’s no confirmed answer (yet) as to what could be wrong with the TARDIS, but it’s been making strange noises over the course of Doctor Who Season 14.

The TARDIS, being the ancient time traveling machine it is, hasn’t always been in proper working order. It’s been through a lot over the years, but Season 14 has very much implied that something is wrong. In a handful of episodes, the machine can be heard making low rumbling noises, almost as if it’s in pain.

The Doctor and Ruby first notice it in Episode 2, ‘The Devil’s Chord’. After encountering Maestro, the Doctor and Ruby fly back to 1960s London. But after leaving the TARDIS and crossing the Abbey Road crosswalk, they both hear the strange noise the machine makes and stop dead in their tracks.

Ruby asks the Doctor, “Did you break it?”, to which he replies, “No, that’s something else…” Obviously, this moment would not have been made so prominent if it didn’t mean something.

Later, in Episode 4, ‘73 Yards’, the TARDIS gets a mind of its own again. After the Doctor disappears, Ruby can’t get back into the police box. It’s seemingly locked her out, which makes no sense as she has a key. What’s more, the TARDIS quickly becomes ravaged by its environment, growing moss and getting weathered by the nature around it.

It’s reluctance to let Ruby back in and the run-down nature of the TARDIS definitely seems like another reason to believe that something’s afoot.

In Episode 6, ‘Rogue’, this happens again. When the Doctor and Rogue are exploring the TARDIS, they hear it making the same strange groaning noises heard before. Rogue asks the Doctor what it means, but the Doctor only gives a joking answer, suggesting it doesn’t like bounty hunters.

TARDIS fan theories

There are a handful of fan theories surrounding the TARDIS and its new problems, but the most likely one comes from when the Doctor split the TARDIS in two after his bigeneration.

At the end of ‘The Giggle’, the Doctor is forced to regenerate again. Only this time, he goes through a bigeneration, which splits him into two different Doctors (Ncuti Gatwa and David Tennant).

Together, they defeat the Toymaker and save the day. When all is said and done, they part ways, with Tennant’s Doctor going off to live with Donna and Rose.

Gatwa’s Doctor continues his adventures. However, before they part, Gatwa splits the TARDIS in half so they can each have a version. He seemingly does it without issue, but he does apologize to the police box after he hits it with a hammer, which turns it into two machines.

Perhaps the small gesture at the time is actually starting to have major ramifications for the machine, only just now making themselves known. After all, can the TARDIS really function with half of itself somewhere else? It seems likely that the Doctor’s decision to do this would have impeded it in the long run.

Another theory simply boils down to Maestro’s interference. The Season 14 villain manipulated the TARDIS (as they can control anything that makes a noise) and forced the Doctor and Ruby to travel. Once this happened, that’s when the two noticed the strange noises.

Could this be an implication that Maestro will return? Maestro is the child of the Toymaker, who is a member of the Pantheon of Discord, and one of the biggest Doctor Who Season 14 theories is that the Doctor would be revealed as a member of the Pantheon himself. It could be that Maestro’s interference with the TARDIS might lead to the Doctor discovering this.

We'll be sure to keep you up to date on any matters surrounding the TARDIS.