Doctor Who Season 14: ‘Rogue’ review — A Bridgerton bash with lots to love

Our Doctor Who Season 14 Episode 6 review explores why ‘Rogue’, the Doctor’s take on a historical drama, is one of the best episodes of the new season so far.

If last week’s Doctor Who episode was a Black Mirror-style adventure, then this week’s ‘Rogue’ is a Regency-era romp that’ll be the perfect homage to fans of the hit Netflix romance series, Bridgerton.

In fact, this Doctor Who Season 14 installment relies so heavily on the Bridgerton of it all that the show never wastes a moment to evoke the raunchy, empire-waisted wasteland. So, does it fall flat, or does it rise to the occasion and provide some historical pomp and circumstance?

Thankfully, ‘Rogue’ is a step up from last week’s episode, serving as one of the highlights of the season so far.

Regency era fun

‘Rogue’ finds the Doctor and Ruby already immersed in the culture of a ball in 1813. They’re surrounded by Lords and Ladies and are seemingly only in the era for a bit of fun. That is, of course, until they suddenly come face to face with a group of bird-headed monsters known as the Chuldur. During their throwback adventure, they also encounter Rogue (Jonathan Groff), a mysterious man who makes an integral impact on the Doctor during his entanglement with the two.

There are those who prefer futuristic battles to historical trips in Doctor Who, but I’m not one of them. The period-set episodes often have a lot to offer, as is made evident in ‘Rogue’. There’s plenty of attention to detail, with lavish costumes and sets that really do make you feel like you’re watching an episode of Bridgerton.

The characters never make you forget it, either. Ruby is especially enamored with the setting, frequently referencing the Netflix show and watching the surrounding ball guests as if they are characters on the show. Doctor Who even steals a musical element straight from the drama series, featuring orchestrated covers of classic pop songs.

Fortunately, this all works very well and serves as a fun wink to another popular TV show rather than an annoying, reference-laden episode.

This is the Doctor

Once again, Ncuti Gatwa gets a chance to prove what he can do, and he knocks it out of the park. For this season’s run so far, it’s been unclear what kind of Doctor Fifteen is. It’s important to understand him, as we have to trust him. Finally, ‘Rogue’ gives viewers an actual indication of who he is deep down.

Put simply, this version of the Doctor is, fittingly for the actor playing him, emotionally open. He’s unwavering in his enthusiasm. He’s expressive and emotive, crying often and hard. He’s young. Every time Gatwa stretches his legs and gets his hands on material that allows him to feel the role, he delivers. ‘Rogue’ gives him plenty.

It’s also incredibly fun to see him waltzing around the period, particularly when it comes to his interactions with Rogue. Gatwa and Groff have great chemistry (much stronger than Gatwa and Gibson’s, sorry to say), and it makes for an episode with energy and charm.

Doesn’t skimp on the fun

‘Rogue’ is the second (and last) episode of Doctor Who Season 14 that wasn’t penned by Russell T Davies. This one was written by Kate Herron and Briony Redman, the duo who are currently working on The Sims movie adaptation, produced by Margot Robbie. The change in perspective means the new episode is remarkably fresh.

At first, it took a moment to work out why ‘Rogue’ felt so different. The comedic elements were much sharper, landed better, and didn’t make such a show. The dynamic between the characters was enjoyable and believable, and the monster-of-the-week stylings of this particular adventure feel much more Old Who. ‘Rogue’ is sillier than the rest of the season, and it pays off for being so.

‘Rogue’ verdict: 4/5

Quippy, tightly-knit, and perfectly self-referential, ‘Rogue’ is one of the most fun episodes of Season 14 to date. But the emotions are still there, and Gatwa’s performance presents an emotionally vulnerable Doctor that hits all the right notes without having to ham anything up.

Rogue will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer on June 8 and on Disney+ on June 7.