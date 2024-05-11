Doctor Who Season 14: Is the Devil’s Chord real?

Here’s everything you need to know about the “Devil’s Chord”, the musical cue used in Doctor Who Season 14 Episode 2, including whether it’s real.

The second episode of Doctor Who’s newest season is a groovy throwback, including a confusing visit with The Beatles, Cilla Black, and a colorful musical number at the end. But the main instigator of all the melodic action is a little ditty referred to as the “Devil’s Chord”.

Yes, the Doctor Who episode includes a number of real-world references, but is the evil-sounding tune real? For the Doctor and Ruby Sunday, it sure is.

Here’s what you need to know about the Devil’s Chord, including whether it’s based on a real musical technique and how it’s used in Doctor Who Season 14. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Is The Devil’s Chord real?

Yes — the “Devil’s Chord” is a real musical term that goes by many names, describing a combination of notes that creates a dissonant, eerie sound.

It also goes by other names; “Diabolus in musica”, “the devil’s interval”, “the tritone”, “the triad”, and “the flatted fifth”. The name itself is the best description, since the chord literally sounds evil, and was given because listeners found it to be an unnerving and diabolical sound.

In technical terms, the chord itself is composed of two notes that are six semitones apart (or three adjacent whole tones). This likely all sounds a little complicated to those with no musical training, but all you need to know is that it sounds scary. (You can listen for yourself below.)

Over the years, the chord has become particularly favored in rock music, and is most heavily associated with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, who played it in the band’s self-titled song, ‘Black Sabbath’. He himself devised a three-note passage after hearing a similar sound in ‘Mars, The Bringer of War’, a classical song by Gustav Holst. Another famous example of the tritone being used in popular music is in Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Purple Haze’.

It’s widely believed that centuries ago, the chord was forbidden from being played for fear of the demonic sound. This theory doesn’t really have any evidence of being true, but it helps add to the mysterious and threatening lore of the chord itself. In all likelihood, it would have likely been heavily avoided, especially in churches.

How is the Devil’s Chord used in Doctor Who?

In Doctor Who Season 14 Episode 2, ‘The Devil’s Chord’, the titular chord is first used in the opening scene to summon the episode’s villain, Maestro.

The musical interval is actually explained straightaway, with the opening scene taking place during a piano lesson in 1925. The teacher, Timothy Drake, is teaching a bored child — Henry Arbinger — how to play. In an effort to liven up the lesson, Drake teaches Henry about the Devil’s Chord.

When he plays it, it summons Maestro, who pops out of the piano. During the episode’s ending, the Doctor defeats Maestro by playing a reverse version of the chord which sends Maestro back into the piano.

That’s the Devil’s Chord! (Don’t go playing it, or you might summon a music-stealing demon.) For more Who, check out when the new episode of Doctor Who is out, and read our full ‘The Devil’s Chord’ review.