Doctor Who fans can’t believe beloved star’s “raunchy” series is now on Netflix

After her time on Doctor Who, companion Billie Piper starred in Secret Diary of a Call Girl – and fans can’t believe the series is streaming on Netflix.

In 2007, actors were making wild jumps between different TV shows – and this was especially true of Piper, who played former Doctor Who companion Rose Tyler.

She left the show in 2006 to try her hand at something completely different, playing Hannah Baxter in Secret Diary of a Call Girl until 2011.

Seventeen years later, the show has just landed on Netflix, with fans stunned to see the “raunchy” series getting a second lease of life.

“Secret Diary of a Call Girl being available on Netflix has made my day,” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with a second agreeing: “Netflix putting SDOACG on streaming like they want me to fall in love with Billie Piper AGAIN.”

“Omg they’ve put Secret Diary of a Call Girl on Netflix!! I’ve been trying to find this show for yearssssss,” a third weighed in.

The binge-worthy TV show follows Hannah – also known as Belle – as she works as an escort in the heart of London. Fans see both her professional and private lives, as well as the complications that arise when these collide.

Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of explicit scenes, which weren’t often seen on TV back when they first aired, long before they hit the streaming service. If you can imagine it, it’s probably featured in the show.

“Secret Diary of a Call Girl is on Netflix and upon rewatching it, I can’t believe this was a proper show on ITV,” another fan added.

One fan tweeted: “Is Secret Diary of a Call Girl new to Netflix?? Either way, if you have not seen it, go and watch it RIGHT NOW it is the BEST show ever.”

It’s safe to say the show is a far cry from anything the Doctors ever got themselves into, but there are more similarities than just Piper.

As fans go through the four seasons, they’ll likely notice many background actors who have also appeared in Doctor Who episodes since it began in 1963.

“Rewatching Secret Diary of a Call Girl and it’s a jump scare every time an actor in the Doctor Who universe makes a cameo,” one fan said, with another adding: “Secret Diary of a Call Girl is so funny because you’ll watch Rose Tyler do a sex scene with the Eleventh Doctor or Rani Chandra’s dad and have to totally switch off the Doctor Who brain to get through it.”

Even if cameos do pass viewers by, Piper’s performance is worth checking out on its own, with fans praising her commitment to bringing Belle du Jour’s anonymous diary to life.

