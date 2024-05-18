Doctor Who Episode 3 just introduced the new companion, but there’s a twist

Doctor Who Season 14 Episode 3, ‘Boom’, just introduced Varada Sethu, who will be playing the Doctor’s future companion — but not in the way you think.

It was announced back in April 2024 that Varada Sethu would be joining Doctor Who Season 15 as the Doctor‘s new companion.

While the TV show is still very much wrapped up in Ruby Sunday’s mysterious backstory, the third episode of Doctor Who Season 14 just brought Sethu into the fold as Ordained Anglican Marine Mundy Flynn.

‘Boom’ is one of the best Doctor Who episodes Season 14 has had to offer so far, and it also gave us a hint of what Sethu and Ncuti Gatwa’s dynamic could look like on screen. However, don’t assume that Mundy Flynn will be the one jumping into the TARDIS next.

BBC/Disney+ Varada Sethu as Mundy Flynn in ‘Boom’

In all likelihood, Sethu could return as another character all together, starting her companion adventures anew. This isn’t unusual for the series, as actors in the past have returned in different (often larger) roles. Freema Agyeman, Peter Capaldi, and Karen Gillan are examples of this, with all three having appeared in the show before returning later on as companions (or even the Doctor himself!).

As such, it can’t be guaranteed that Mundy is a future travelling buddy, especially since the ‘Boom’ ending has her staying behind with Splice, vowing to raise her after her father died earlier in the episode. What’s more, photos from the production of Season 15 show Sethu looking very different to Mundy Flynn, implying it could be a new person entirely.

Initially, it was believed that Sethu would be replacing Millie Gibson, who currently plays Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s companion with a cloudy past. However, it was later confirmed that Gibson would be staying on for at least another season, and that Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor would have not one, but two companions going forward.

