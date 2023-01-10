Doctor Strange 3 “fast-tracked” before Avengers The Kang Dynasty

Doctor Strange 3 is set to be “fast-tracked” to arrive before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in Phase Six of the MCU, according to a new rumor.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directly following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, was the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie of 2022, grossing just shy of $1 billion worldwide.

The movie left a lot of unanswered questions: did Scarlet Witch survive the end of the film; where will Doctor Strange and Clea travel to in order to prevent the collapse of the universe; and when will we next see America Chavez?

While Wong returned in She-Hulk, it seems the MCU is primed to deliver Doctor Strange’s next adventure before the two-part Avengers event in Phase Six.

Doctor Strange 3 rumored for release before Avengers The Kang Dynasty

According to Jason Kane (Greatphase), Marvel is shifting its movies slate. “2025 will now be [Fantastic Four], Armor Wars, likely Spider-Man 4 and Shang Chi 2,” he claimed.

“Marvel has decided to fast-track another Doctor Strange movie to come before Kang Dynasty. They want Derrickson to return.”

This would see Doctor Strange 3 hitting cinemas sometime in 2026 alongside Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and an Eternals sequel, with Secret Wars possibly releasing in the same year, according to the scooper.

The rumor was backed by Big Screen Leaks, who wrote: “Just heard this as well. Not sure about Derrickson returning though.”

Ember, another notable leaker, also tweeted: “Marvel is reportedly fast-tracking another Doctor Strange movie for release before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”

Right now, Doctor Strange 3 hasn’t been confirmed by Marvel, but Benedict Cumberbatch thought Multiverse of Madness sets his character up for a “really exciting future.”

“I’m not tired of it all yet. I really enjoy playing this character, and I’ve still got a lot left to give as him, and a lot more adventures I want to have with him,” he told Total Film.

