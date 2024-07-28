Doctor Doom casting is confirmed and Marvel fans have lost it

The rumors are true – Avengers 5 is all about Doctor Doom. What’s more, an MCU fan favorite is playing him, leaving Marvel fans spiraling.

During San Diego Comic-Con‘s Marvel Studios panel, Avengers 5 was finally given an official name, now known as Avengers: Doomsday with the Russo Brothers confirmed to be steering the ship.

As Doctor Doom cosplayers were packed on stage for the announcement, a shocking twist revealed one of the MCU’s most iconic actors would be returning to take on the role.

Robert Downey Jr. is back, no longer as Iron Man but instead stepping into the shoes of Doctor Doom, telling Marvel fans that it was a “new mark” for the “same task.”

“What can I tell you? I like playing complicated characters,” Downey Jr. said as fans absolutely lost it over the unexpected news.

While it will be at least two years before viewers can expect to see Downey Jr. back in costume in his new role on the big screen, many are already sharing their reactions and excitement to the “historic” announcement.

“I [f*** with] this so much, what a way to bring him back,” one person responded on X (formerly Twitter). Another called the news the “best surprise ever”, while a third said they couldn’t wait for Downey Jr. to “bring his Iron Man charm to the role of Doctor Doom.”

Many have been left with questions surrounding how the casting will be executed. Meanwhile, others have already begun to theorize how things will be explained within the MCU, pointing to the possibility that Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom will be a variant of Tony Stark from a different timeline.

Article continues after ad

While little else is known about the upcoming fifth installment of the Avengers, characters from Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and Fantastic Four: First Steps are confirmed to be facing off against the titular villain.

