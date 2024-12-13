Do we even need a Malcom and the Middle revival?

We live in a great era for TV fans who never want to say goodbye and studios who hope they never do.

Quantum Leap, Heroes, Frasier, Dexter, The X-Files, Scrubs, and so many more classic series of all genres are being revamped to follow classic characters in new circumstances. From a network’s perspective, it makes sense: ideally, there is little risk, a preexisting fan base, and revivals can be excellent (X-Men 97, anyone?).

The recent news of a Malcolm in the Middle revival (albeit a small one) is provoking interesting questions about the necessity of the growing revival trend. For a beloved series that captures its era, sticks the landing, and avoids serious unfinished business, what’s the point?

Sometimes a great show doesn’t need reviving

Via THR, a limited Malcolm in the Middle revival will hit Disney+, with original stars Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek returning. The four-episode return will see series creator Linwood Boomer return as writer and executive producer.

The original series follows dysfunctional young genius Malcolm (Muniz) with quirky parents Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) in a house full of boys. It was a charming comedy in the early millennium and was innovative for Malcolm’s regular breakage of the fourth wall. The original series concluded its 7 season run in 2006 with the acclaimed and satisfying finale, “Graduation.”

It’s one thing when a series received an untimely cancellation (please revive Swamp Thing), or otherwise has major dangling plot threads (arguably, The X-Files), but when a beloved series like Malcolm concludes a satisfying original run, why revive it?

Nostalgia isn’t a good enough reason

This is something Bryan Cranston’s other beloved classic series, Breaking Bad, got right. The series ended on an excellent, decisive note for the corrupted protagonist Walter White at the end of five seasons. A sequel film gave closure to Jesse Pinkman, and the franchise continued with an independently interesting prequel Better Call Saul.

Breaking Bad gave finality to Walter White and his family, and what followed wrapped up loose threads and built outwards, rather than following up on every hypothetical future for the White family. Perhaps the rule needs to be ‘no revivals unless there’s actual unfinished business’.

We do find out in “Graduation” that Lois is pregnant again, ironically after the chaos of the boys’ was finally resolved. Can’t a sitcom end with a little ironic twist, without audiences needing to see every hypothetical future played out? Nostalgia for the characters is one thing, but why not just revisit the series when the mood strikes, and try to find the era’s next great new comedy?

