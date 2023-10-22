Divergent author thinks film franchise is “complete” despite being unfinished

Veronica Roth, the author of the Divergent trilogy, recently expressed that she thinks the film franchise is completely with a final movie.

The 2010s was definitely the era of studios tapping different dystopian young adult books to become successful film franchises.

With the likes of The Hunger Games, Maze Runner, and Divergent, each franchise was set up to be a complete series, but only Divergent didn’t get their final movie.

Even though Divergent is an unfinished movie franchise, the author of the book series, Veronica Roth, recently revealed that she sees the franchise as being complete.

Roth sees the Divergent franchise as complete even though it’s not

Roth recently sat down with People Magazine to look back on the Divergent film franchise and it’s unfinished movie ending.

The last Divergent movie, Allegiant, came out in 2016 and was supposed to receive a second part film as it split the last book into two parts like Harry Potter and Twilight.

But, it never came to fruition, but that doesn’t bother Roth at all. “I mean, breaking things in two was all the rage at the time. That was why that decision was made,” Roth explained, “But at that point, I think I always felt peace about it just because I knew the movies were taking a different track than the books, and if you change the lead up, you change the ending.”

“So I kind of felt like at that point … I feel like that third movie, I don’t know — there’s a lot we could talk about with it. But it’s its own thing. It feels complete to me, relatively speaking, because what does that even mean at that point?”

Roth was asked how she felt about books being split into two movies and she stated, “I just feel like it’s got to be a big, long book in order for that to make sense.”

Allegiant grossed less than $180 million worldwide, compared to the $300 million Insurgent, the second Divergent film, made the year before, so the studio decided to wrap up the series through a TV movie.

But ultimately, the series was canceled very soon after it was green lit because none of the Divergent cast wanted to move from a three big-budget blockbuster to a TV movie.

