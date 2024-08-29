Disneyland’s Deadpool actor cracks controversial joke about wrongful death lawsuit

Deadpool has finally made his Disneyland debut, and he’s already cracked jokes about Disney that have likely made Mickey Mouse angry.

The Merc with a Mouth started appearing at Disneyland alongside his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star shortly after the movie’s debut. Already, he’s making headlines with his irreverent jokes, including calling Splash Mountain outdated.

His latest is turning heads, though. TikTok user gothgirl_doesdisney got a recording of the Disneyland Deadpool taking a shot at a recent controversy where Disney tried to get out of a lawsuit using the Disney+ terms and conditions.

Article continues after ad

“Cinderpool was late because he had to read every single page in the terms and conditions when he signed up to Disney+,” the Deadpool said to the crowd and a confused Wolverine.

The joke is a blow towards Disney over a recent controversy regarding a wrongful death incident at Disney World in Florida. Disney was sued by the husband of a woman who died from an allergic reaction after eating on the Disney World campus.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The controversy came when Disney attempted to argue the case had to be thrown out. It was alleged that since the victim’s husband had previously signed up for a Disney+ account, the terms and conditions of that agreement forbade him from suing the company.

The backlash was unsurprisingly massive, and the public pressure forced Disney to drop the claim just a few days later. But, as with most topics, it wasn’t off limits to Deadpool, who mocked the event for the audience.

Article continues after ad

Fans who want to see Deadpool at Disneyland can do so now by visiting the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park. There, the character is hosting a family-friendly Story Time with Deadpool event (which, obviously, features the occasional Wolverine cameo).

If you’re looking for more Deadpool hijinks, you can read our Deadpool 3 ending explainer, how Ryan Reynolds tried to set up a Gambit return, and details of how the movie connects to the Avengers.

Article continues after ad