Disney viewers slam studio’s lineup of ‘unoriginal’ sequel movies

Disney viewers are slamming the studio’s decision to release a lineup of sequel movies fans view as ‘unoriginal’, with people clamoring for new ideas rather than follow-ups to existing films.

The D23 fan expo began on August 9, and on Day 1 alone, a number of new Disney projects were announced.

Between the release of the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew trailer to exciting updates centering on Marvel’s upcoming TV show, Daredevil: Born Again, Disney fans have been getting their fill of new content.

However, some audience members are struggling to be excited by the studio’s slew of upcoming sequel movies. One fan posted on X/Twitter, “They actually hate original ideas what is this?”

The slate of new Disney follow-up movies includes Moana 2, Zootopia 2, The Incredibles 3, Frozen 3, and Toy Story 5.

Disney fans were quick to voice their dislike at the prospect of mainly receiving sequel movies from the studio for the next few years.

“I just feel like every single one of these franchises should’ve ended already,” another fan commented.

A third fan wrote, “Current-day media would actually rather die than come up with a new movie.”

While this criticism may seem harsh, Disney fans’ frustration about these projects makes sense as you examine their reasoning further.

For example, many viewers believe the Toy Story franchise had two natural stopping points: the emotional sendoff of Toy Story 3 or the character growth moment ending of Toy Story 4.

Toy Story 5 presents a major plot hole, as it’s unclear how the movie will involve the newly freed Woody in the conflict.

Despite Disney’s plan to deliver primarily sequel films, D23 did confirm the studio will be releasing at least one original film named Hoppers, the story of a girl who transfers her brain into a robot beaver to live among real beavers.

