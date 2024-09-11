Disney sued after ‘resurrecting’ dead Star Wars actor with CGI

Eight years after Rogue One’s release, Disney is being sued over the use of Peter Cushing’s image in the Star Wars spinoff.

In the Star Wars movie, Cushing’s image is used to reprise the role of Grand Moff Tarkin, with the actor having first played the character in the 1977 original sci-fi movie.

Cushing died in 1994, and more than 20 years later, he would be brought back to the screen for Rogue One using special effects.

The lawsuit comes from Tyburn Film Productions, a London-based production company, which alleges that the image “reproduction” used in the Star Wars story violated the terms of a contract made with the actor before his death.

They claim that in the contract, Cushing gave Tyburn Film Productions “a veto” over the recreation of his image with special effects. Lawyers also say that the agreement was initially put in place for an intended appearance in an unrelated TV movie that wasn’t ever made.

The company also claimed that Lunak Heavy Industries and Lucasfilm received “unjust enrichment” from including Cushing’s image in the movie without seeking permission.

Meanwhile, Lunak Heavy Industries and Lucasfilm claimed that they didn’t believe permission was needed, due to his contract for the original 1977 movie. They also believed they owned the rights to Cushing’s image from Star Wars.

It was ruled on September 9, 2024, that the case should go to trial. Deputy High Court judge Tom Mitcheson KC said the case was not “unarguable”, and that a “full factual inquiry” was needed.

In December 2023, Lunak Heavy Industries and Lucasfilm attempted to have the case thrown out, but were rejected by a judge. The trial will now take place at an unconfirmed date.

In December 2023, Lunak Heavy Industries and Lucasfilm attempted to have the case thrown out, but were rejected by a judge. The trial will now take place at an unconfirmed date.