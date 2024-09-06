Disney star Selena Gomez becomes self-made billionaire at 32 years old

At 32 years old, actress Selena Gomez has become one of the youngest self-made billionaires.

Selena Gomez, 32, is more than just a triple threat – among being a singer, businesswoman, and actress, the Disney star is now a billionaire.

According to Bloomberg, Gomez is among one of the youngest self-made individuals to reach such status with her estimated $1.3B earnings.

Fans of the actress were astonished yet thrilled for her monetary status. Many showed their support for the multi-talented celeb on X.

“Self-made woman, we love to see it,” commented one. “She will always be on top,” added another.

While she’s known for her role in Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place, which she will be reprising this October in its reboot, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Gomez has also found success in her Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building.

She even received multiple Primetime Emmy Award nominations for the Hulu comedy series, as well as plenty of other accolades for the show, including the Satellite Award for Best Actress and three People’s Choice Awards.

Gomez’s beauty brand, Rare Beauty, has also helped her to achieve her billionaire status. The company, which was launched in 2020, specializes in vegan and cruelty-free makeup and applicators.

She’s also garnered a staggering 424M Instagram followers and 58M TikTok followers. As for IG, she’s one of the most followed accounts and is joined by billionaires Kylie Jenner and Cristiano Ronaldo.

When it comes to music, Gomez’s songs ‘Taki Taki’ and ’I Can’t Get Enough’ have most notably influenced the Latin-American music community, as she was honored in 2020 by The Latin Recording Academy for being one of the Leading Ladies of Entertainment.

Though Gomez would appear to be booked, busy, and earning millions of dollars per minute, she’s also been swept away in the romantic field, as she and singer Benny Blanco have been dating since 2023.