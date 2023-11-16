Disney Plus in talks to create a Kang Full universe

One of Disney Plus’ most successful K-dramas of 2023 was Kang Full’s adaptation of his webtoon, Moving. The K-drama was deemed a smashing success by news outlets, with Disney Plus reportedly offering Full his own universe.

Moving gained traction as one of the best of the year as it told the story of three teens who inherited their parents’ superpowers. Unknown to them, their parents were once secret agents for the government who went on the run after being betrayed. Now they are hunted, and their parents will turn into the ruthless monsters they once were to protect their children.

The K-drama received outstanding reviews for its emotionally driven storyline, action-packed scenes, set design, and a reimagining of superheroes. But Moving is only one of Kang Full’s well-known webtoons.

Moving’s finale already teased the possibility of one of his other webtoons being turned into a K-drama. With reports of Disney+ wanting to sign a deal with Kang Full, it might just happen.

Kang Full’s other webtoon storylines could land at Disney Plus

Recent reports state that Disney+ has offered a deal to Kang Full to develop his own universe based on his other webtoons. They are offering a “first-look” contract with the creator.

According to KpopPost, a report from News1 states Disney+ wants to offer Full a contract to be the first to receive the rights to any content he has or will create in his webtoons. It comes from data and the popularity of Full’s on-screen work with Moving, as well as its actors, set, storyline, execution, and more.

The reports explain that Disney+ wants to develop a Kang Full Universe, with Moving as its jumping-off point. After all, you’re likely well aware that there is more than enough room to continue the story after Moving. It’s also been noticed that one of Full’s other superhuman characters was teased in Moving. The character is one of the leads in his 2006 webtoon Timing.

If Full agrees to the contract it would include the webtoons Timing, Again, Shop of the Lamp, and Bridge. But it may be some time until we get a concrete answer. According to News1, Full commented, “I have never really rested while drawing cartoons, so we’re taking a sabbatical rest until December. We’ll continue detailed discussions later.”

He explained any Moving Season 2 or other webtoon adaptations would be based on how well Moving was received.

