Disney fans mourn after Mama Coco actor Ana Ofelia Murguía dies at age 90

Disney fans are mourning the death of Mama Coco actor Ana Ofelia Murguía after it was confirmed she passed away on January 1 at age 90.

Over the years, Disney has released many animated movies that have become cult classics amongst fans, with certain characters from each of these projects garnering their own loyal fans.

One such character who has found their way into the hearts of Disney fans is Mama Coco, the great-grandmother from the hit 2017 film Coco.

The character and actor is best known for singing the song Remember Me in the film, one that has now become one of the most talked about songs and moments from the movie.

The song was not only a hit with fans, winning an Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 2017 ceremony.

However, fans of Coco are heartbroken after finding out that Ana Ofelia Murguía, the actor who played Mama Coco, died on January 1, 2024, at age 90.

While her death has been confirmed by Mexico’s National Institute of Fine Arts and National Theater Company, they did not specify a cause of death.

In light of this news, Coco fans have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the actor and celebrate her career that spanned over 60 years.

One fan shared on Twitter a brief snapshot into the actor’s career, writing that, “Murguía’s career began in 1968… She also had roles in television shows such as Mozart in the Jungle, Gregoria la Cucharacha, Tric Trac, and Uroboros.”

Others expressed the grief they were feeling about Murguía’s death, posting, “It’s disheartening to lose a legend on the first day of 2024” while another added, “Guess I’m watching Coco and chopping onions to start the new year.”

For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto's full coverage here.