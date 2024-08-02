Disney fans “gaslighted” over Tinkerbell intro claim: “This 100% happened”

A classic Disney Mandala Effect has resurfaced, and fans are as divided over it as ever.

In a post shared to X/Twitter, user HazelApplyard expressed disbelief over a well-known Mandela Effect, where fans remember Tinkerbell dotting the “I” on the word Disney in the classic Walt Disney Pictures logo.

“Erm this definitely happened and no one can convince me otherwise.” Appleyard said in her post.

Others in the comments are having similar reactions, though many seem to have fuzzy memories of it at best.

One user added, “100% this happened. Though it may not have been the ‘i’ being dotted, she did fly around and then touch something with her wand and there was a star burst.”

“Ffs any GenX kid with a TV at home knows this was real,” another user added.

Of course, they’re all technically wrong. It didn’t happen as they remember it and is another example of the Mandela Effect phenomenon.

The Mandela Effect is when people seem to collectively misremember something from the past. It’s named for the late Nelson Mandela, whom many people believe died while imprisoned in the 1980s.

While Mandela was imprisoned, he did not die in prison. He was actually released and later became President of South Africa, dying in 2013 at the age of 95.

In this case, Internet sleuths pieced together long ago that this is a case of people misremembering what they saw. The original version of the Walt Disney Pictures intro does not have Tinkerbell.

However, several later intros do, such as the intro to The Wonderful World of Disney that aired on television or the title stinger used on some Disney DVD releases in the 2000s.

It’s a common misconception that has been long debated before, and will undoubtedly be debated again. But unfortunately for fans, it’s a simple case of them confusing their Disney intros.

