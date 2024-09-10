Disney “obsessed” couple spend $400k and offer kidney to get back into exclusive club

Did you know there’s a private member’s club at Disneyland? One couple has been so desperate to get back in to Club 33, they’ve offered up their own organs for a spot of fine dining.

The one thing you can guarantee from any Disney park or movie is that there will be hidden details right under your nose. Whether that’s hiding Mickey Mouse motifs in plain sight or – as it turns out – hosting a private member’s club for exclusive guests, it’s all there.

Many semi-regulars might not have heard of Club 33, but others are so desperate to grab a spot that they’re willing to do just about anything for it.

First opening in 1967, the studio opened the secret fine dining establishment based on the New Orleans club of the same name. However, it has strict rules, like public intoxication.

One couple broke those rules in 2017, and they’ve been fighting to get back in the fold ever since. Seven years after Disney revoked their membership, the couple has spent over $400,000 in legal fees… and even offered up their own kidney to return.

“This is the darkest f**king thing I’ve read in a week” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to an interview with the 60-year-old Scott and Diana Anderson.

“I’ll never get being this obsessed with any media as an adult,” another responded, while a third weighed in “I went there (Club 33) once. Very fancy and the food for 2 adults and 3 children (and zero alcohol) cost $600!! What also irked me was that the food was the same as the food in the public restaurant downstairs!”

This last point doesn’t seem to matter to the Andersons, who have vowed to “keep fighting” to get their membership back after it took them a decade to get in.

The pair continue to reject the fact Scott Anderson violated drinking rules, with guards claiming he was slurring his speech and had trouble standing.

In 2016, Diana was previously suspended for “using some salty language… a couple F-words,” as attorney Sean Macias put it.

According to the LA Times, the couple has officially lost their lawsuit, which prompted Diana to remark she’ll “sell a kidney… I don’t care.”

The couple spent $125,000 annually on visits to the Anaheim park, an average of around 60-80 visits each year.

Disney hasn’t made a statement on the Andersons’ claims or their Club 33 lawsuit.

