“Disgusting” horror movie worse than A Serbian Film is making viewers sick

Horror fans have shared one movie they consider worse than A Serbian Film for its “disgusting” and “disturbing” content.

While it isn’t one of the best horror movies of all time, the 2010 exploitation horror A Serbian Film is regarded by many as one of the “most controversial” movies there is, with plenty of gratuitous violence and shocking scenes.

However, a different movie is now rising the ranks to steal that title, with a Reddit thread stating the 2015 Mexican film Atroz is “one of the most disturbing movies you will ever see”.

“Not since A Serbian Film has a movie felt so nasty,” user ‘Glad_Speed_9684’ wrote, describing Atroz as “disgusting, gory and not for the faint of heart.”

Atroz’ plot follows police after they arrive at the scene of a crash and uncover a video camera in the car. The footage found shows a range of atrocious crimes being committed, leading to an in-depth investigation and plenty of bloodshed.

A relatively unknown film, it isn’t yet rated on Rotten Tomatoes, though one positive review describes Atroz as a “delicacy for gore lovers.” Finding where to watch Atroz may prove difficult though, with Redditors claiming the Internet Archive may be the best place to look. Nonetheless, it was previously on Tubi and can be obtained on DVD and Blu-ray.

However, anyone sensitive to sexual violence should probably give this film a miss, as Glad_Speed_9684 said, “If you [are going to] watch it, be sure you are in a good mental space because this one really is messing with my psyche.”

Other viewers in the Reddit thread shared a similar sentiment, with one person claiming the watching experience was “super rough” and only for “people who want the worst of the worst”.

This isn’t the first time a film has been pitched to horror fans as being “more disturbing than A Serbian Film”, with 2012’s Found previously recommended.

