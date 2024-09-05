The Diplomat Season 2 trailer reveals huge West Wing connection with new character

Netflix political drama The Diplomat is making its way back in October with Season 2, and it’s bringing The West Wing alum Allison Janney along for the ride.

Janney is a surprise addition to the cast, officially revealed in the first teaser for The Diplomat Season 2. According to information released by Netflix, Janney will play the previously unseen Vice President, Grace Hill.

It’s interesting to note Janney is not credited as a new cast member but rather a guest star. It’s confirmed she will appear throughout the season, but not how many episodes she’ll be in.

Article continues after ad

Janney is best known, of course, for her appearances throughout all seven seasons of The West Wing. She played C.J. Cregg, the Bartlet administration’s no-nonsense Press Secretary who moves up the ladder to become Chief of Staff after Leo McGarry steps down.

Janney’s casting reunites her with The Diplomat creator Debora Cahn, who served as a creator and EP for the final four seasons of The West Wing.

Article continues after ad

The Diplomat stars Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, a fictional US Ambassador to the UK, and focuses on both the turmoil of her new role and her struggling marriage to a former ambassador, Hal Wyler, played by Rufus Sewell.

Article continues after ad

Season 1 ended with a shocking explosion that very nearly killed Hal, but press info from Netflix confirms he will survive the ordeal as the two work together to identify an agent from inside the government who attempted to take Kate’s life.

The Diplomat Season 2 premieres on Netflix on October 31, 2024. While you wait, check out our guide to the best new movies to stream this month, the best new TV shows to stream this month, and all the new documentaries and true crime available.

Article continues after ad

You can also look further ahead and get excited about great shows coming in the near future, like Virgin River Season 6, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2.