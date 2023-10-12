Did you catch the dark Donald Trump reference in The Fall of the House of Usher?

The Fall of the House of Usher is filled with fun Easter eggs for fans of horror and the work of Edgar Allan Poe. But did you catch the dark Donald Trump reference towards the end of the series?

The Fall of the House of Usher is a very loose adaptation of the Edgar Allan Poe story of the same name. While it also features details, references and plot points from other works by the author.

We’ve listed out favorites here, which include Easter eggs dedicated to the Poe stories and poems like The Masque of the Red Death, The Murders in the Rue Morgue, The Black Cat, The Tell-Tale Heart, and The Pit and the Pendulum.

The show also features a cheeky reference to something former American President Donald Trump once said. Though to explain the joke, we’ll have to get specific, so beware of THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER SPOILERS ahead…

Towards the end of The Fall of the House of Usher, we learn that siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher did a deal with the mysterious Verna, who offers to make their dreams come true.

Verna tempts them money and power and a life without consequences, meaning they will never be convicted for any crime they commit. So they can pretty much get away with murder.

In exchange, Verna simply wants the next generation of Ushers to foot the bill. Meaning Roderick and Madeline’s bloodline will end when they die. Which is why the Usher kids are killed throughout the series.

When this offer is discussed during the final episode, Verna alludes to the fact that this isn’t the first time she’s made such an offer, saying: “Like I said to one of my clients, when I’m done, you can stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and it won’t cost you a thing.”

That’s a clear reference to Donald Trump, who said much the same when he was running for President in 2016. During a campaign stop in Iowa – and in reference to the loyalty of his supporters – Trump said (as reported by NPR): “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters. It’s, like, incredible.”

Meaning The Fall of the House of Usher is rather cheekily suggesting that Donald Trump has done such a deal with the devilish Verna.

The Fall of the House of Usher is now streaming on Netflix, while for more on the series, check out the below links:

