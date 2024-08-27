Did Netflix buy AMC? Why so many shows are available to stream

As more AMC series appear on Netflix’s homepage, some users wonder if the online platform has bought the TV studio.

Netflix is no stranger to being home to other people’s work, such as The CW’s Gilmore Girls and CBS’ Young Sheldon.

So, it wasn’t surprising that an influx of AMC-based properties, such as Kevin Can F**ck Himself and Mayfair Witches, descended on the platform.

However, because all of this content can be traced to one source, some believe Netflix bought out the streaming service, so let’s break down everything we know.

Does Netflix own AMC now?

Netflix does not own AMC, but the two studios struck a deal so several AMC series could be hosted on the platform.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, AMC agreed to let Netflix host 13 original series for its users starting August 19, 2024, with another two becoming available in early 2025.

These projects range from the internet’s beloved Interview with the Vampire to the lesser-known Monsieur Spade.

It’s not surprising that the studio would entrust Netflix to host some of its work as the juggernauts, such as Breaking Bad, which was available to stream before its Season 4 premiere in July 2013.

And AMC’s crown jewel, The Walking Dead, allowed Netflix users to embrace its zombie way of life when the studio secured a multi-year deal for the series in 2011.

The rest of the Walking Dead universe will also find a home at Netflix as Fear the Walking Dead Season 1 to 8 fully launched on October 22, 2023.

Other Walking Dead spinoffs include all eight seasons of Fear the Walking Dead, also available on Netflix.

The latest Walking Dead entry — The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — is also available on Netflix so that fans can revisit its events before Season 2: The Book of Carol airs on September 29, 2024.

