Did Cynthia and Antwon Mans go to jail? Natalia Grace Season 3 delivers shocking allegations

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace Season 3, officially subtitled The Final Chapter, focuses on the fallout of Natalia with her new adoptive parents Cynthia and Antwon Mans, with a series of shocking allegations made in the new docu-series.

Up until now, the focus has been on Natalia’s relationship with Michael and Kristine Barnett, who adopted her back in 2010. Initially, the Barnetts claimed Natalia was a dangerous adult masquerading as a child to exploit her guardians, leading them to have her age legally changed from eight to 22.

Article continues after ad

However, thanks to DNA testing, the true crime documentary’s follow-up, Natalia Speaks, revealed that she was, in fact, a child when she was abandoned by her adoptive family and made to live alone in a home that didn’t have accessibility for her disability.

Since then, there have been numerous twists and turns, many of which involved the Barnetts. But the third and final chapter in this saga centers on Natalia’s escape from her new adoptive parents. Warning: some may find this content distressing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Did Cynthia and Antwon Mans go to jail?

ID

As is revealed in The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter, Cynthia and Antwon Mans face a series of abuse allegations. However, they have not been arrested or charged in relation to the claims relating to Natalia.

In January 2024, In Touch obtained court documents that showed Antwon was arrested in 2013 – the year the Manses met Natalia – for conversion, a crime in which the perpetrator steals property with the intention of returning it.

The outlet reported that he was charged for “knowingly or intentionally [exerting] unauthorized control” over mousetraps taken from a Payless store in Tippecanoe County, Indiana. He pleaded no contest and completed a diversion, including a fine of $325.

Article continues after ad

Who are the Manses?

ID

Cynthia and Antwon are the adoptive parents of Natalia Grace, having become her legal guardians in 2023. They have a number of foster children living under their care as of 2024 and have moved from Indiana, where they first met Natalia, to Tennessee.

Article continues after ad

According to The Final Chapter, Antwon is a bishop but their main income comes from fostering children. Michael Barnett’s attorney, Terrance Kinnard, goes as far as to say they are “con artists.”

“We’ve done a thorough investigation of this case,” he says in Episode 1. “We’ve talked to 30 individuals. We’ve looked at historical documents, medical records, court orders. Clearly, the Manses are grifters, they’re hustlers, they’re charlatans, they’re con artists.”

Article continues after ad

“Antwon Mans, he purposely selects victims based on their disability. He takes control of their money by becoming what’s known as a payee,” Kinnard continues. “Their whole financial situation is based on the government funding that those people get.”

Although there’s no verification that this is the case with their other children, the new docu-series highlights how the Mans took control of Natalia’s income, including her monthly disability allowance.

When they first took Natalia into their care, she wasn’t given a passport or form of ID, and she made Cynthia and Antwon her payees.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

They also allegedly took her payment from her participation on Dr. Phil and used it to buy a trailer home for their family in Tennessee, which is in the Manses’ names. But these aren’t the only allegations that surface in The Final Chapter.

New allegations in The Final Chapter

ID

Various interviewees share their experiences with the Manses, making numerous claims that Cynthia and Antwon physically and psychologically abused Natalia.

This issue was raised by Natalia’s UK boyfriend Neil, who reached out to Nicole DePaul. The DePauls, a supportive family who wanted to adopt Natalia in 2009, discovered that Natalia’s freedoms had been taken away.

Article continues after ad

After they caught her speaking with Neil, the Manses are accused of restricting her access to the internet and social media. They are also accused of withholding important healthcare required for Natalia’s physical disability.

“I would describe the Manses’ parenting style as extremely overprotective and strict. They have control issues,” says First Lady Tamara Lee, of the One Way Pentecostal Apostolic Church, who has known the Mans family since 2010.

Article continues after ad

Lee goes on to say that Antwon started his own church. “Natalia was kept completely isolated,” she says. “They watched over her like a hawk.”

Article continues after ad

Robert Madewell, a single father whose child was cared for by the Manses for a few years, claims Cynthia and Antwon aren’t the same people “behind closed doors.”

“Cynthia asked me if I could sign guardianship over to her,” he says. “I believe Cynthia wanted my kid so she could get a check off of him… I never did it and she asked three different times.”

“I don’t believe they’re religions, I believe that the Manses are a cult,” he says. “Those kids are brainwashed.”

Article continues after ad

Madewell’s son, whose identity is protected in the docu-series, claims the Manses abused him while he was under their care, describing them as “very violent.”

Legal expert Beth Karas points out, “Robert Madewell is one of many people who have come forward to tell us disturbing stories about Cynthia and Antwon.”

Article continues after ad

The producers of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace reached out to the Mans family to get their response to the new allegations of abuse, stating, “They did not respond.”

Article continues after ad

“Given the serious nature of the information provided during filming, producers made an inquiry into the status of any investigation into the Mans for allegations of abuse,” they said. “Due to the confidential nature of these types of proceedings, law enforcement was not able to comment.”

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter premieres across two nights beginning Monday, January 6 at 9/8c on ID, and will be available to stream on Max. You can read about what Freddie Gill said in the first chapter, the spinoff true crime series, and the best docs of 2024.