Dhar Mann’s Halloween series drops first ‘Secret of the Shadows’ episode

You might have missed it, but Dhar Mann’s hit YouTube channel has millions of subscribers and 12 TV series – with the latest in line being Halloween special Secret of the Shadows.

If all your favorite horror movies weren’t enough to binge this Halloween, YouTube has you covered. Creator Dhar Mann has been making shorts and web series on his channel since 2018, racking up millions of views.

He’s already got 11 shows available to stream, including Antwan Against All Odds and Emily Ever After, but now the film mogul is trying his hand at family-friendly horror.

Article continues after ad

The result is a Halloween anthology series covering everything from teen vampire fantasies to creepy old men in an abandoned house. Episode 1 has officially dropped, so let’s get into what Dhar Mann’s spooky series is actually about.

What’s Secret of the Shadows about?

Secret of the Shadows is a family-friendly Halloween anthology series exploring different stories in each episode. Episode 1, titled ‘Sick Girl FALLS IN LOVE With VAMPIRE’ does exactly what it says on the tin.

Article continues after ad

The premise is simple: Vince (Alan Chikin Chow) is a vampire working nights as a cleaner at a local hospital. He strikes up a friendship with Reena (Chelsea Sik), a patient whose treatment for Leukemia isn’t working. Her mom Verna (Elaine Auburn) has got into serious trouble trying to pay for it, owing a mob of local drug pushers money.

Article continues after ad

As Vince and Reena get closer, Vince decides to take matters into his own hands when it’s revealed Reena needs one more round of chemotherapy she can’t afford. He beats up the mob, steals their money, and sends an anonymous tip to the press to have them arrested. While Reena and Verna use the money for treatment, Vince feels fulfilled in his new purpose of keeping people safe.

If you’re a regular Dhar Mann watcher, you’ll recognize plenty of faces here. Sik has been seen in stories such as ‘Billionaire falls in love with poor boy,’ while Chikin Chow has a popular YouTube channel of his own.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Towards the end of Episode 1, fans are treated to a teaser of Episode 2 – which looks something like a teenage version of The Substance. We see a young girl who hates her (assumed) stepmother and is bullied by girls on her cheer squad. She approaches a beauty salon worker to get a “facelift,” spreading something resembling Coralie Fargeat’s goo on her face.

Hopefully, this doesn’t end with said girl growing separate faces out of her mutilated body.

Article continues after ad

Dhar Mann Halloweeen series schedule

Although the amount of episodes isn’t clear, we know that Secrets of the Shadows will be airing from October 21 through to October 31.

YouTube/Dhar Mann Studios

If episodes are to be aired on Mann’s typical posting schedule of Monday-Wednesday 5pm PST, we can expect a total of six episodes. However, this isn’t confirmed, but the original series teaser suggests we’re seeing at least three separate storylines.

One of these is our teenage vampire love story seen above, with the second being the bullied cheerleader looking for some aesthetic relief. The third comes in the form of another young girl who’s enlisted to babysit at a creepy old house, with a little girl refusing to get out of bed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It doesn’t exactly feel like our first storyline is completely finished, though. While Vince early has a happy ever after in finding his purpose, there could still be repercussions to come. Verna could face the wrath of taking more of the mob’s money, while Vince and Reena technically haven’t fallen in love at all.

Mann’s official synopsis for the show reads “This suspense-filled anthology series introduces a hidden world brimming with vampires, aliens, zombies, ghosts, and more. As the mysteries unfold, fans will be captivated by the twists and turns that blend chills with the heartwarming, inspirational messages they’ve come to love.”

Article continues after ad

You can catch up with everything on Secrets of the Shadows so far here.

For more, check out the best horror movies for kids, the 5 scariest movies based on true stories, and the best horror anime to watch this Halloween. You can also check out new movies streaming this month.